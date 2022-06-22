ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Step Inside The NC Home Clay Aiken Is Selling For Less Than A Million Dollars

By Tiffany Smith
House Digest
House Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Clay Aiken just put his North Carolina home on the market for under $1 million. Take a look around to see the features that make this home such a...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
streetfoodblog.com

Raleigh NC chef Cheetie Kumar: Q&A with James Beard nominee

Cooks are effectively geared up to confront catastrophe. A chew, a dish, a meal, all of it begins in items, with a pound of flour or a crate of candy potatoes or a bowl of basil lower into ribbons. So in 2020, when catastrophe got here for America’s kitchens, cooks...
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Made in NC: Drift Marketplace

Drift Marketplace is a student-run retailer founded in March of 2021 by Hunter Burkard during his time as a student at UNC-Chapel Hill. Burkard worked part time at Chase Bank on Franklin Street and noticed a space for rent next to Mediterranean Deli. After contacting the landlord and renting the space, he began the process of finding local artists and other partners who had an interest in selling their work in a brick-and-mortar store.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
beckersasc.com

$11.5M North Carolina medical office building sold

JLL Capital Markets closed the $11.5 million sale of a 79,202-square-foot, two-story medical and office building in Durham, N.C., JLL reported June 16. The property's anchor tenants are Duke HomeCare & Hospice, part of Durham-based Duke Health, and the Almac Group, a lab and pharmaceutical management company. JLL facilitated the...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Business
Chapel Hill, NC
Real Estate
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Entertainment
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Real Estate
Chapel Hill, NC
Entertainment
Chapel Hill, NC
Business
City
Bath, NC
cbs17

Triangle-area abortion rights group drops banners across I-440 and I-40

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Triangle Abortion Access Coalition (TAAC) displayed two banners on two highway overpasses on Friday to combat disinformation about abortion access in North Carolina following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. One banner is on a pedestrian bridge over I-440 in...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Third in-person sports betting facility to open in NC this fall

Raleigh, N.C. — As North Carolina lawmakers debate legalizing online sports gambling in the state, a third in-person facility will begin accepting sports wagers this fall. The Catawba Nation-owned Two Kings Casino, located in Kings Mountain, plans to open a sports book before the start of football season, Delaware North spokesman Glen White told WRAL News on Friday. Delaware North, a gaming operator, has been consulting on the project since at least 2020. Two Kings is operating out of a temporary facility as the Catawba Nation plans its permanent casino resort.
GAMBLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Aiken
Raleigh News & Observer

Murders and mysteries: North Carolina’s 12 most famous true-crime cases

Society’s fascination with real-life murders and mysteries is not new, despite the relatively new and ubiquitous “true crime” label it has received. But the dramatically increased interest in the genre is evidenced by — and likely fueled by — our increased access to the stories. Multiple cable TV and streaming outlets are now devoted entirely to telling true crime stories, not to mention hundreds of podcasts and tens of thousands of books and news stories (like this one).
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List#American
kiss951.com

Raleigh Is Home To North Carolina’s Best Date Night Restaurant

Do you have a go-to restaurant for date night? Or perhaps you like to try a new place each time? It can be hard to know where to go. The perpetual “I don’t know what do you want to do” followed by “no not that”. One of my favorite things is to write down the places we want to try, put them in a jar, and draw one out when trying to make plans. Keeps it interesting and lets you try all the places you’ve been wanting to. But what is the best date night restaurant in North Carolina?
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
cbs17

Cary pizzeria says rent hike forced it to permanently close

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Around the Triangle, people are seeing their rents go up by several hundred dollars at renewal. The increased cost to function in the area isn’t reserved for just residents, business are having to learn how to survive with increased operating costs along with increased rents.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Do you live in NC’s wealthiest county?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A study by SmartAsset found three counties in the Triangle are the wealthiest in the state. The investment advising company came up with its list by comparing every county in the country across three metrics: investment income, property value, and per capita income. Orange County...
ECONOMY
cbs17

Heart transplant recipient gets round of a lifetime at Pinehurst

PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) — Jordan Keshler and his long-time buddies posed for a picture at the Payne Stewart statue on the hallowed Pinehurst grounds just moments before teeing off on course Number 2. “It’s going to be great to walk the same fairways and putt on the same greens...
PINEHURST, NC
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
50K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy