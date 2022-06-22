This Is The Best Irish Pub In Massachusetts

Photo: Getty Images

A Boston bar is being credited as the best Irish pub in Massachusetts .

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best Irish pubs in every state, which included JJ Foley's Cafe as the top choice for Massachusetts .

"This was a tough call, because you can't throw a shillelagh in the Commonwealth without hitting a good Irish pub, but Foley's (the one in the South End) is a history rich location that's been pouring stout since 1909," Eat This, Not That 's Tanya Edwards wrote. "With a standing room-only bar on one side, and a proper restaurant for dinner, you'll feel like family as you tuck into your curry chips."

Here is Eat This, Not That' s full list of the best Irish pubs in every state: