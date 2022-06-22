Hulu Drops Los Angeles Lakers Documentary Trailer

The Los Angeles Lakers and their legacy are the focus of a new documentary series to be released on Hulu , highlighted by a new trailer.

The streaming platform released the first trailer for Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers , a new documentary series that captures the story of the illustrious NBA franchise. Antoine Fuqua directs the series. The trailer features enlightening interviews about the team’s rise, with Marvin “Magic” Johnson , Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, Pat Riley, Rob Lowe, and other notable figures. The series is executive produced by Jeannie Buss, the controlling owner, and CEO of the Lakers. It consists of ten episodes. The official synopsis of the documentary series reads: “‘Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers’ captures the remarkable rise and unprecedented success of one of the most dominant and iconic franchises in professional sports. Featuring exclusive access to the Buss Family and probing, revealing interviews with players, coaches, and front-office execs, this 10-part documentary series chronicles this extraordinary story from the inside – told only by the people who lived it.”

The rest of the team behind Legacy includes Haven Entertainment’s Kevin Mann, Michael Mann, and Brendan Bragg, Los Angeles Media Fund’s (LAMF) Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman, and longtime Lakers senior executive Linda Rambis as executive producers. Steven Leckert serves as executive producer and writer. In the announcement of the series last May, Fuqua said: “This expansive look into one of the greatest sports franchises of all time is a project we all feel deeply passionate about.”

This new series is set to offer a striking contrast to the popular HBOMax series, Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty which first aired in March. The series, which was based on the book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty by Jeff Pearlman, had been panned by the former Laker greats for its portrayals of them, even prompting Jerry West to threaten litigation. Abdul-Jabbar eviscerated the series in a column: “Jerry Buss is egomaniac entrepreneur, Jerry West is crazed coach, Magic Johnson is sexual simpleton, I’m pompous prick. They are caricatures, not characters.”

No premiere date has been announced for the series. Check out the trailer below.