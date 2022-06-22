ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The Container Store's Most Useful Items To Buy

By Jessica Leibe
House Digest
House Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Container Store is filled with organizing gems, but some products are better than others. Here are some of The Container Store's greatest...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Reports#Toys#Clothing Shop#The Container Store#Top Work Places#Edgewood Cabinetry
BHG

How to Get Rid of Ants from Your Home Using Natural Remedies

According to National Geographic, there are more than 10,000 known species of ants in the world. Often confused with termites, most ants are harmless. But carpenter ants can damage wood, and ant varieties like fire ants, harvester ants, field ants, and crazy ants can bite or sting people and pets.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
CNET

Yes, You Need to Clean Your Dishwasher. Here's How

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your dishwasher may be used to clean things, but it also needs to be cleaned every now and then. Giving it a little TLC can make it wash better, smell better and can prevent overflows. Luckily, cleaning your dishwasher is pretty simple.
TECHNOLOGY
Simplemost

How To Get Rid Of Water Stains From Your Ceiling

When water stains appear on your ceiling, you know it’s time to do some detective work. These stains are usually a side effect of a roof, heating appliance or plumbing leak that dripped through the ceiling and evaporated. Once the water dries, it leaves a residue of discolored mineral deposits.
HOME & GARDEN
Mashed

Ina Garten's Game-Changing Tip For Freezing Bread

Ina Garten is adored by her fans for many reasons: her positive energy, her beautiful Hamptons home, her self-taught skill set, her often decadently delicious recipes, and her equating cooking with love – to name a few. She's also meticulous in the kitchen. According to a New York Times article, her recipes are tested "between 10 and 12 times before publication." During the pandemic, Garten showed us a more casual side to her personality, gaining additional followers and the trust of a slew of people, stuck at home with little meal inspiration.
RECIPES
BHG

Amazon Quietly Discounted So Many Area Rugs Ahead of Prime Day—Up to 79% Off

No room is complete without an area rug (or several, if you're a fan of layering like we are). Whether your style is modern, bohemian, or minimalist, area rugs tie a space together and should be incorporated into most rooms like kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms, and entryways. If your space could use a quick edit, you're in luck—because Amazon slyly discounted hundreds of area rugs on its site by up to 79%.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale Just in Time for Summer

Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gigi Hadid, Birkenstock doesn't go on sale often. That's why this discount at Free People is such a big deal. During Free People’s Summer Solstice Sale, color-blocked Birkenstocks are 20% off and will go with every outfit this summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Hoka One One Dupes Are Only $20 at Walmart for a Limited Time

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to comfy running shoes, it’s true that Hoka One Ones are the gold standard, with podiatrists and celebrities like Britney Spears, Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Katie Holmes alike all sporting them over the years. But with a premium price tag of $125 and up (and some styles as high as $200), it’s understandable if you’re on the hunt for supportive sneakers that won’t break the bank. Enter the Avia Women’s...
SHOPPING
Mashed

The Leftover Containers Aldi Customers Swear By

Almost every house has two very disorganized drawers: the junk drawer and the leftover containers drawer. In both drawers, you're not sure how most of the items even got there, but you keep shoving more junk in there nonetheless and leave the problem for another day. Eventually, you realize that you're tired of the plastic compartments tumbling out of the cabinet every time you open it, so you decide to organize it for real. The containers can usually stack together neatly, which is an easy fix, but the lids often end up scattered all over the place.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
50K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy