Meet and Greet for Special Olympics in Anniston – 6/22/22
Anniston, AL – Today is the day! From 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm come to a meet a greet reception. Come and congratulate the Calhoun County members of Team Alabama for their achievements at the Special Olympics USA games in Orlando, Florida. This event will be at 407 Noble Street, Anniston, AL. It is hosted by The Arc of Calhoun and Cleburne Counties and will be held at their activity building. For more information and directions call 256-236-2857.
Anniston, AL – Main Street Anniston asked “Any TrueCrime fans out there?” Jeepers Investigations announced their upcoming investigation at the oldest saloon still standing in Alabama, The Peerless Saloon & Grille! You may recognize the Peerless from a few scenes in the Netflix movie “Devil All The Time”, where Bill Skarsgård and Sebastian Stan filmed, and reportedly ate there even between scenes (the food REALLY is that good!)
Anniston, AL – Here are the Saturday pairings for the City of Anniston Championship at Cane Creek Golf Course; as a Calhoun County Golf Tour event players are encouraged to mark their fairways, greens and putts statistics and return them to the tournament desk with their scorecards.
Oxford, AL – Choccolocco Monsters open home-and-home series with Columbus with eventful 12-9 victory; teams play at Choccolocco Park Saturday By Al Muskewitz The Choccolocco Monsters won their most eventful game of the season Friday night, coming from behind twice, scoring eight straight runs at one stretch and putting together several historically significant performances to beat […]
Oxford, AL – On Wednesday, June 29th, 2022 at 3pm the Oxford Public Library launched an Independence Day trivia contest. Everyone is invited to show off your knowledge of the founding of our country. Oxford Public library is here to serve your information and entertainment needs!
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Library is hosting a teen after hours laser tag event on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 7:00 pm. Teens can join in the Library after hours for a game of laser tag! This is a free event. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, […]
Oxford, AL – On Tuesday the 28th the City of Oxford launches a series of shows for Freedom Week. All events are free admission and open to the public. Celebrate America with the Parker Memorial Chir & Orchestra at the Oxford Performing Arts Center at 7:00 pm.
Anniston, AL – Main Street Anniston, Anniston city officials, Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, and artist Joseph Girheld held a ribbon cutting for “Jazz Communion”, the newest mural addition for Main Street Anniston. Main Street Anniston also stated Murals are a small piece of creating a safer and more inviting environment for our community. While they add color to blan exterior walls that would otherwise go unnoticed, they also attract new local business, bring new customers to pre-existing business, and help boost the economy in that area. Murals are an attraction to locals and tourists alike. We are excited to see the completion of Jazz Communion as we continue to see vibrancy and culture restored to Main Street through the continued efforts of public art, the Adopt-A-Block program, and community events. As a Main Street America Affiliate™, Main Street Anniston is part of a national network of more than 1,200 neighborhoods and communities who share both a commitment to creating high-quality places and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development. The address of the new mural is 1118 Noble Street. If you go to see the mural be sure to stop and the many Main Street shops!
Piedmont, AL – On Saturday, June 2, 2022 at 8:00 pm the tribute band, Sons of Bocephus will be live at The Place Downtown. The Josie Music Awards Tribute Band of the Year will be on stage Saturday July 2nd at 8pm, tickets are on sale now at Freshtix.com, and will be on sale at the […]
Anniston, AL – Tomorrow will be a big day in Anniston. Two new businesses will have their grand opening on tomorrow, June 23, 2022. Anniston’s public information officer, Jackson Hodges shared that the City of Anniston is thrilled to announce that ALDI and Jack’s new Golden Springs location will both open this Thursday, June 23, 2022!
Oxford, AL – Monsters’ versatile leadoff man Brandon Prince selected to play in Prospects Showcase next week in Virginia By Al Muskewitz Brandon Prince has been having all kinds of fun in his first experience playing in a summer collegiate wood-bat baseball league and that’s the approach he plans to take in his first all-star experience […]
Jacksonville, AL – Tonight is the night for Movie Night a the Jacksonville Community Pool. Little Nemo will be the movie showing. $1 entry for all wanting to participate. Doors will open at 7:00 pm and the movie starts at 8:00 pm.
Piedmont, AL – Saturday, July 2, 2022 will be the Piedmont Independence Day Celebration. The event is hosted by the Piedmont Arts & Entertainment Committee and held at the Piedmont Sports Complex from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Join them on Saturday, July 2nd for a festival of food, fun, and fireworks at the Piedmont Sports Complex.
Oxford, AL – On Saturday, July 2 Hooligan Harley-Davidson will host a memorial ride from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The memorial ride will be in honor of Myles T Whidden. Registration will begin at 11:00 am and kickstands up at 1:00 pm. Hades Hounds will be on the grill for from free feed and Logan Bonds (12:00 -1:30 pm ) and Patrick Smith (2:00 – 4:00 pm)will perform live music.
Anniston, AL – The City of Anniston has released a traffic alert for due to the Fourth Friday activities. Please be aware of Street Closures taking place today, June 24th, from 2:00 PM until 10:00 PM for Main Street Anniston’s Fourth Friday Event. Noble Street, from its intersection with 10th Street to its intersection with 13th […]
Anniston, AL – Calling all teams and players! Join the Anniston Adult Soccer League this Summer! The city of Anniston looks to start play on June 26th at the Anniston Soccer Complex (745 Summerall Gate Rd, Anniston, AL 36205). For more information on joining the league, please contact City of Anniston Athletic Director, Darren Spruill, at […]
Calhoun County, AL – Jacksonville State University’s JAX PAC is supporting Wendy Ghee Draper, candidate for Alabama State Senate District 12. Wendy Ghee Draper is the first state senate candidate that the organization has ever supported and the only candidate in Senate District 12 receiving the support of Jacksonville State University, a major educational and economic engine in Alabama located in Jacksonville, Alabama.
Anniston, AL – Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 1:00 pm. This event is held by the Anniston Museums and Gardens. Start off your 4th of July weekend with a bang at the Berman Museum! From their beginnings in ancient China to their role in modern celebrations, fireworks have been and continue to be a source of […]
Oxford, AL – On Wednesday, June 29, 2022 Diversicare of Oxford Job will host a job fair at their location from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. Stop by Diversicare of Oxford to learn more about their center and current opportunities! Current job opportunities: Certified Nursing Assistant Licensed Practical Nurse Certified Medication Technician Dietary Team Members
Oxford, AL – June 27th the June 30th each day 9:30 am thru 3:30 pm. Event by Lauryn Moore Photography and held at the Oxford Alabama Public Library. They are excited to announce the 1st annual Kids Photography Camp for children ages 8-12 this Summer at the Oxford Public Library! Custom curriculum based camp that encourages love of […]
