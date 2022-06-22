ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tracking the Tropics: Will tropics get active as Saharan dust dissipates?

By Heather Monahan, Amanda Holly
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t1pPr_0gIm4rDt00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Saharan dust plume that has been helping to keep the tropics quiet is dissipating – so what could that mean for the next few weeks of hurricane season?

We typically see Saharan dust – the plumes of dust that originate in the Sahara Desert and move across the Atlantic Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico – from May into early July. Satellites show the dust that we’ve seen the past few weeks is starting to mix out over the central Atlantic Ocean.

Satellites also show another dust plume moving off Africa’s coast, but it does not look nearly as dense as the previous two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AtYkE_0gIm4rDt00

The dry dust and strong winds from the plumes usually helps limit or weaken any tropical activity. Once the dust subsides, we typically see an uptick in tropical activity. However, it’s still early in the hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center said it does not anticipate any tropical cyclone formation in the next five days, and forecasters are not currently tracking any tropical waves with a potential to develop.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WYxdB_0gIm4rDt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kWILd_0gIm4rDt00

The biggest uptick in tropical activity typically occurs in August, but July storms are certainly possible as we saw with Hurricane Elsa last year in early July.

With one recorded storm so far in the 2022 Atlantic season, the next name on the list for the second storm will be Bonnie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4MDB_0gIm4rDt00

Tracking the Tropics streams at 2 p.m. ET every Wednesday during hurricane season. For the latest updates, check out our Tracking the Tropics website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Police: Two arrested after assaulting elderly couple

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit took two people into custody after an early May fight that resulted in injury to an elderly couple. The BPD Criminal Investigations Unit was able to obtain warrants for Jesse Hasani Galvan, 34, and Lucy Alexandra De La Garza, 26, following a May incident […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Authorities: Man dies after being hit by 18-wheeler

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Harlingen authorities are investigating a fatal collision on the expressway near the Wilson Road exit. Harlingen PD has confirmed that a man was killed in the accident, but his identity has yet to be released. Authorities are asking the public for help in the investigation. They received information that there was […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen PD look to ID man hit by 18-wheeler, also truck in photo

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in Thursday evening’s fatal auto-pedestrian accident. Police said the accident occurred around 6 p.m. Authorities said that they have not been able to identify the man yet. The victim in the photo below is seen behind a […]
HARLINGEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean#Atlantic Hurricane#Africa#Saharan Dust#Tropics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ValleyCentral

Man wanted for indecency with a child

PEÑITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers are asking for the community’s help in finding a Peñitas man. Pedro Alaniz, 71, is wanted for indecency with a child, sexual contact. Alaniz is described on the Crime Stoppers Facebook page as a 5-foot-7-inch-tall, 210-pound man with brown eyes and white hair. Those with information are […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Man with warrants hides from police under pile of clothes

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office executed a felony warrant on a wanted male in Brownsville, Thursday. Randall George Johnstun Jr., 19, had two outstanding warrants for Burglary of a Building, a state jail felony, and Robbery, a 2nd-degree felony, out of the 107th District Court. Deputies made entry at Johnstun’s residence […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Stolen vehicle leads authorities in pursuit

WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriffs’ Office (WCSO) assisted in stopping a vehicle pursuit after a chase through multiple counties. Saturday morning, WCSO deputies assisted in ending a long-running pursuit of a stolen vehicle just inside the north county line. According to authorities, the stolen vehicle reached speeds over 100 miles per […]
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Mercedes teacher arrested for third time

UPDATE 6/21/2022: This story has been updated with more information regarding the arrest. MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mercedes ISD teacher accused of violating a protective order was arrested. According to Hidalgo County Records, Frank Fuentes, was arrested Monday by Mercedes Police for violating a protective order, a class A Misdemeanor. On May 9, Fuentes […]
ValleyCentral

Donna man wanted for assault of a family member

Donna, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers are asking for the community’s help in finding a Donna man. Damian Navarez Dempsey, 28, is wanted on charges of assault of a family member, household member impeding breath, circulation, according to the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Navarez Dempsey is 5 feet 11 inches tall, […]
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Body discovered on ranch, homicide investigation underway

Update 6/20/2022: The Alton Police Department has released a statement saying that the preliminary cause and manner of death was an accidental drug overdose. ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered on a ranch Saturday morning. At approximately 7:38 a.m. Saturday, the Alton Police Department responded […]
ValleyCentral

Have you seen him: Police search for man wanted in assault

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a man wanted for Continuous Violence Against the Family, a Third Degree Felony. On Wednesday, McAllen PD received a report of an assault at 10:25 a.m., according to authorities. A warrant of arrest was issued for Heron Nelson Villalobos […]
ValleyCentral

WCSO: Murder suspect captured in Matamoros

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office reported a murder suspect is in custody. According to the sheriff’s office, Rolando Chavarria was captured in Matamoros, Mexico on Sunday. Police said they were looking for an individual involved in a domestic shooting in the area of east Main street in Raymondville. Chavarria was turned […]
ValleyCentral

HCSO recovers evidence linking body to missing man

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has recovered evidence linking a body found on Tuesday to a missing man. On Wednesday, HCSO investigators recovered a family photo of Jim Sisol Rodriguez, as well as a debit card with his name from the pants pocket of the body. It was announced on June […]
ELSA, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Man claims ‘self-defense’ after stabbing multiple men outside bar

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have arrested a man for stabbing multiple individuals outside a bar. At approximately 1 a.m. Sunday, Francisco Eloy Salazar stabbed multiple men in the parking lot of The Dive Bar, located at 600 Springmart Boulevard, according to Brownsville PD. The 20-year-old man claimed self-defense. Salazar stated that the men assaulted […]
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy