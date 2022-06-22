ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA trade rumors: Pacers nix Malcolm Brogdon for Russell Westbrook

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
It's believed the Indiana Pacers will trade point guard Malcolm Brogdon soon, perhaps during Thursday night's NBA Draft.

So how about sending him to the Los Angeles Lakers for Russell Westbrook?

The Lakers are ready to be active, according to ESPN draft observer Jonathan Givony, who joined Zach Lowe's podcast this week. Givony mentioned the Lakers floating the possibility of a Brogdon-for-Westbrook deal.

The Pacers' response to L.A., according to Givony: "They get a nice chuckle and say, 'No, thank you.'"

Gregg Doyel's dream scenario:Take Mathurin 6th, trade Brogdon for 2nd lottery pick

Givony also mentioned the Lakers thinking that they possibly could send Westbrook to Charlotte for former Brownsburg and Butler star Gordon Hayward.

Brogdon, 29, has been with the Pacers for three years. He appeared in a career-low 36 games in 2021-22 because of injuries, averaging 19.1 points, 5.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Westbrook, 33, has played for a different team each of the past four seasons. He averaged 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 2021-22.

Neither the Pacers nor Lakers made the NBA playoffs.

Malcolm Brogdon's contract

Brogdon is due $22.6 million in 2022-23, and $22.5 million each of the next two seasons, according to Spotrac.

Russell Westbrook's contract

Westbrook is due $47 million in 2022-23, the final year of his current deal, according to Spotrac.

