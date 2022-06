Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, say they're searching for an Owensboro man who fled from the scene of a crash involving an ambulance. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office said Saturday that it was asking for the public's help find 38-year-old Jesse King of Owensboro after he was involved in a hit-and-run with an ambulance.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO