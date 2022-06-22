ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

Father accused of killing his wife and two children to undergo third psychological evaluation

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
William Broyles in court

NASSAU COUNTY — William Broyles, the Nassau County man accused of killing his wife and two of his adult children, will undergo a third psychological evaluation.

Appearing in court via Zoom Wednesday, Broyles’ attorney, Kate Beddell, requested that the trial be postponed until his latest psychological evaluation is completed. A prior psychologist hired by the defense found Broyles was not competent for prosecution.

Broyles was arrested in the driveway of his Callahan home last December after shooting his wife, 57-year-old Candace L. Broyles, his daughter, 27-year-old Cora Lynn Broyles and his son, 28-year-old Aaron Christopher Broyles, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Bill Leeper said that Broyles told deputies he shot each victim multiple times to make sure they didn’t suffer.

Broyles is charged with three counts of second-degree murder; each count is a first-degree felony and punishable for up to life in prison. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 14.

Action News Jax told you last year that Broyles had worked as director of music at Hodges Boulevard Presbyterian Church for 23 years.

“...This was completely out of character. We mourn this devastating loss to the church, Bill’s remaining family, and the larger community. We ask that you would hold the members of the Broyles family, our church family, and Bill himself in your prayers regarding this tragedy”, according to a statement on the church’s website.

According to the church’s website, he was “happily married for 30 years” to his wife Candace. We also learned that he has at least one other surviving child.

Neighbors who live a few houses down from the shooting like Carl Milton said the entire situation is heartbreaking.

“Never heard nothing out of him, they seemed to be super-nice people and it’s just shocking this would happen,” Milton said. You see people every day and everybody looks like they’re enjoying life and you just don’t look for something like that you know?”

Shortly after his arrest, NCSO reported Broyles had to be placed on suicide watch.

When deputies asked Broyles why he didn’t just shoot himself, he said he was too scared to do it, Sheriff Leeper said.

Hodges Boulevard Presbyterian Church statement Hodges Boulevard Presbyterian Church releases a statement on Bill Broyles.

