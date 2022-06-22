Muncie man accused of trying to abduct mother, child at Dollar General in Lawrence County

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man has been accused of trying to abduct a woman and her 6-year-old daughter from the parking lot of a Dollar General store in southern Indiana.

Charles Lewis Copley, 39, was charged Tuesday — in Lawrence Superior Court in Bedford — with two counts of attempted kidnapping, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

A woman told sheriff's deputies that Copley on Sunday evening was brandishing a knife when he tried to enter her van outside the Dollar General store in the Lawrence County town of Oolitic, 130 miles southwest of Muncie and 20 miles south of Bloomington.

Woman says man tried to lure child to his car

The woman said the Muncie man — with whom she was not acquainted — also called out to her daughter, calling her "little girl" and indicating he wanted to show her a TV in his car that would be "perfect for her room."

Copley had earlier followed the mother and daughter as they shopped in the Dollar General store, investigators said.

As the woman pulled her van out of a parking space, the vehicle's outside mirror struck Copley. A deputy reported he viewed a surveillance video of the incident and observed the Muncie man "reach up and attempt to open the door on the driver's side of (the woman's) van."

Deputies found Copley a short time later outside a convenience store in nearby Bedford. They reportedly found cocaine in his vehicle and said he had a plastic bag containing marijuana stuffed into his mouth when they approached him.

In addition to the attempted kidnapping counts, he is charged with intimidation, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, driving while suspended and attempted unauthorized entry of a vehicle.

He continued to be held Wednesday in the Lawrence County jail.

Prosecutors also indicated they would seek to have Copley declared a habitual offender, which could lengthen any prison term he would receive as a result of Sunday's events.

That document listed three convictions in Delaware County courts for dealing in cocaine (in 2009), possession of cocaine (2000) and resisting law enforcement (2003).

