ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Star Press

Muncie man accused of trying to abduct mother, child at Dollar General in Lawrence County

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 3 days ago

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man has been accused of trying to abduct a woman and her 6-year-old daughter from the parking lot of a Dollar General store in southern Indiana.

Charles Lewis Copley, 39, was charged Tuesday — in Lawrence Superior Court in Bedford — with two counts of attempted kidnapping, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

A woman told sheriff's deputies that Copley on Sunday evening was brandishing a knife when he tried to enter her van outside the Dollar General store in the Lawrence County town of Oolitic, 130 miles southwest of Muncie and 20 miles south of Bloomington.

Woman says man tried to lure child to his car

The woman said the Muncie man — with whom she was not acquainted — also called out to her daughter, calling her "little girl" and indicating he wanted to show her a TV in his car that would be "perfect for her room."

Copley had earlier followed the mother and daughter as they shopped in the Dollar General store, investigators said.

Others are reading : Dunkirk woman fatally injured in Ind. 167 crash

As the woman pulled her van out of a parking space, the vehicle's outside mirror struck Copley. A deputy reported he viewed a surveillance video of the incident and observed the Muncie man "reach up and attempt to open the door on the driver's side of (the woman's) van."

Deputies found Copley a short time later outside a convenience store in nearby Bedford. They reportedly found cocaine in his vehicle and said he had a plastic bag containing marijuana stuffed into his mouth when they approached him.

In addition to the attempted kidnapping counts, he is charged with intimidation, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, driving while suspended and attempted unauthorized entry of a vehicle.

He continued to be held Wednesday in the Lawrence County jail.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Prosecutors also indicated they would seek to have Copley declared a habitual offender, which could lengthen any prison term he would receive as a result of Sunday's events.

That document listed three convictions in Delaware County courts for dealing in cocaine (in 2009), possession of cocaine (2000) and resisting law enforcement (2003).

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie man accused of trying to abduct mother, child at Dollar General in Lawrence County

Comments / 5

Related
abc57.com

Operation Blue Heat results in 68 arrests on 171 criminal charges

NORTH-CENTRAL INDIANA -- Nine police departments across north-central Indiana teamed up to stem the flow of illegal narcotics into Hoosier communities. Officers from the Indiana State Police, the Miami County Sheriff’s Department, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department, the Kokomo Police Department, the Logansport Police Department, the North Manchester Police Department, and the Thorntown Police Department utilized both marked and unmarked police cars to conduct saturation patrols on U.S. 31 in Miami, Howard, Tipton, and Fulton counties.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Town#Violent Crime#Muncie#Dollar General#Lawrence Superior Court#Dunkirk
wbiw.com

Woman arrested after punching man in the face

MITCHELL – A Bedford woman was arrested when Mitchell Police officers were called to a home in the 120 block of East Deckard Drive after a report of a domestic fight. When police arrived at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 21, they spoke to a male who was visibly upset and had swelling above his right eye.
MITCHELL, IN
FOX59

Woman dies after train hits SUV in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – A Hartford City woman died after a train struck her SUV in Madison County. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, 81-year-old Beverly J. Norwood was driving on County Road 1800 North and initially stopped at the railroad crossing before driving onto the tracks. A train heading southbound then slammed into […]
MADISON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell man arrested after dog dies

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the area of Spice Valley Road and Thompson Lane after a report of a suspicious male. The caller reported 41-year-old Matthew Stigall was “seeing things” and said his home was...
MITCHELL, IN
FOX59

ISP arrests Greencastle man wanted on attempted murder warrant

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A Greencastle man wanted on an attempted murder and aggravated battery warrant out of Lawrence County was arrested by state police Wednesday. Indiana State Police say a trooper located a vehicle that the suspect, 40-year-old William Blackwell, was known to operate. Trooper Colton Maynor found the vehicle at an apartment complex […]
GREENCASTLE, IN
FOX59

Driver killed in 2 car crash, second driver ran from scene

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash that now involves a DUI investigation. Around 6 p.m. Friday night, IMPD said a Jeep hit a van on North Shadeland Avenue on the east side, just north of Washington Street. The driver of the van was killed, and a passenger in the van was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man suffers ruptured spleen after assault at Madison County Jail

ANDERSON, Ind. – A man suffered a ruptured spleen following an attack at the Madison County Jail this week. According to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday. Mellinger said 43-year-old Terrel Hollenback was being detained with several others when he attacked 46-year-old Andrew Carman. The sheriff described the attack […]
MADISON COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

1 dead after near northwest side stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a stabbing on the near northwest side. IMPD officers responded to the area of W. 30th Street and Ethel Ave. for a report of a person stabbed Thursday afternoon. Upon arrival, officers found a person suffering from stab wounds. The person was...
MARION COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

DNR: Kayaker dies after falling into eastern Indiana pond

HOLTON, Ind. (AP) — The body of a 45-year-old Indianapolis man has been pulled from a pond in eastern Indiana after falling into the water while kayaking. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Saturday that Braulio Bustamante reportedly fell into the private pond about 6:45 p.m. Friday in Holton, southeast of Indianapolis.
HOLTON, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis firefighter arrested for kidnapping, confinement

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis firefighter is facing felony charges after his arrest this week at an IFD fire station. The department tells 13News that 28-year-old Nathanial Waldroup was taken into custody for an off-duty incident. A police report shows Waldroup was arrested after officers responded to reports of a woman who was battered on the near east side Tuesday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville Police ask public's help to find missing teen Brayden Mahon

The Shelbyville Police Department is currently conducting an investigation of a missing 17-year-old male, Brayden Mahon. Brayden was reported missing on February 10, 2022 and last seen in Shelbyville. Brayden lived with his father, Chris Mahon and grandmother, Shirley Michaels in Shelbyville at the time he went missing. Brayden has...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
The Star Press

The Star Press

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy