Biden asks Congress to suspend federal gas tax

By Alex Rose, J.J. Bullock
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. ( KDVR ) — President Joe Biden asked Congress Wednesday to support him in ending the federal gas tax for three months, as prices continue to climb nationwide.

Biden’s hope is law makers will agree to pause the tax , which charges 18 cents per gallon for gasoline and 24 cents per gallon for diesel fuel, through the end of September, giving some relief to Americans at the pump.

Colorado’s gas prices rose most in US last month

The president also asked states to freeze their own gas taxes, three months after a coalition of governors called on the federal government to do the same thing as gas prices began to tick higher and higher.

In Colorado, suspending the state gas tax would save consumers roughly 22 cents per gallon at the pump. Colorado would save drivers 4.4% on a gallon by suspending gas taxes.

A spokesperson for Governor Polis shared the following comment after Polis commended Biden’s plan to push for a federal freeze.

How much would a federal gas tax holiday save you?

“The Governor already successfully got a $.02/gallon gas fee delayed and a $11.30 reduction in vehicle registration fees done to help save Coloradans money. If gas prices are still high on the global market when the state legislature returns he would be supportive of additional gas fee relief as long as road funding is backfilled from other sources, but the federal relief is larger and even more important and can immediately save $.18-.24/gallon for consumers.”

Large oil companies and refineries are also expected to be in Biden’s crosshairs again Wednesday. Last week, he called on them in a letter to stop emphasizing their huge profits and focus on producing more oil for the benefit of Americans suffering at the gas pump. He said profits have tripled for oil refineries since the war in Ukraine began.

Biden said he wanted “an explanation” why oil refineries were not producing more gas and urged them to work with his Cabinet to resolve the gas price issue.

Red state, blue state: Which has higher gas prices?

It is unclear how much congressional support Biden will get in his bid to freeze the federal gas tax. Both Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have expressed skepticism in the past about suspending the federal gas tax.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm hinted in an interview with CNN on Sunday that a freeze of the gas tax could lead to challenges funding road construction and repair. FBI investigating attacks against anti-abortion centers with Jane’s Revenge claiming responsibility

On the other hand, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a suspension of the gas tax would be “worth considering” in an interview with ABC on Sunday.

Gas price surge: Here are cheapest places to fill up in Colorado

Biden’s past efforts to cut gas prices — including the release of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve and greater ethanol blending this summer — have done little to produce savings at the pump, a risk that carries over to the idea of a gas tax holiday. Gas prices remained near $5 per gallon on Wednesday morning according to AAA.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell mocked the idea of a gas tax holiday in a February floor speech. “They’ve spent an entire year waging a holy war on affordable American energy, and now they want to use a pile of taxpayers’ money to hide the consequences,” he said.

Energy companies are scheduled to meet Thursday with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to discuss ways to increase supply.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

