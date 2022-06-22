ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Gilmore Collection retains ownership of The B.O.B., plans September reopening

By Kate Carlson
mibiz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS — Gilmore Collection plans to reopen The B.O.B. in downtown Grand Rapids after a deal to sell the venue fell through. The company had shuttered the facility in late December, announcing that an affiliate had reached a deal to sell The B.O.B. and the adjacent GLC Live at 20...

mibiz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Twisthink chooses Grand Rapids for new headquarters

A digital consulting firm will relocate its West Michigan headquarters. Holland-based Twisthink on Thursday, June 23, disclosed plans to move into the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building (DMMIB) in Michigan State University Grand Rapids Innovation Park (GRIP), 109 Michigan St. NW in downtown Grand Rapids. Managing partner Robert Niemiec said...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Monroe, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Business
103.3 WKFR

Try The Best Midwest Cuisine At The Grand Rapids Foodie Fest

One of the things we like to do in America is eat, from eating contest to the now ever growing business of food festivals. Food Festivals might be one of the best past times that America has come up with in the 20th century and they never disappoint. Many food fest have a "main" focal dish with supporters and others are just flat out free for all food fest. As Americans continue to love food, this trend continues to grow, and the Midwest is doing it the right way.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
B.o.b.
grmag.com

Brooklyn-style bodega in GR

Bagels are seemingly all the rage nowadays in Grand Rapids. From Bagel Kitchen in East Grand Rapids to Terra Bagels’ new downtown spot, there are some quality doughy nuggets around town. A new must-try quickie spot is Brooklyn Bodega Bagels & Deli, 10 Jefferson Ave. SE, owned by Myleka and Saaquan Jefferson.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Beer Garden#Glc Live#Great Lakes Capital
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Beecher’s Handcrafted Soft Pretzels offers sweet, savory treats

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Beecher’s Handcrafted Soft Pretzels offers a host of handcrafted, fresh pretzels, from salty and savory flavors to sweet, dessert-inspired concoctions. Christine and Jason Beecher have been baking pretzels in the Grand Rapids area since July 2020, when they launched their food cart. Today, they still operate the cart, but they’ve also added a storefront, where customers can order from a takeout window, at 3555 Burlingame Dr. SW.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
therapidian.org

Community Updates: Friday, June 24

The City Planning Commission Approves Multiple Commercial Developments in Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids City Planning Commission met on Thursday, June 23 to discuss applications for commercial developments within the city. The first item on the agenda was the former Westside Apostolate Thrift Store building at 1232 Bridge Street. The Sovengard (a restaurant that currently operates at a location just down the road at 443 Bridge Street) would like to open a new location on this vacant lot. The proposed building will accomodate roughly 125 patrons inside, as well another estimated 100 patrons in an outdoor "beer garden" area. The applicant mentioned that they had reached a parking agreement with the nearby Resurrection Fellowship Church (allowing The Sovengard to use a portion of their parking lot), but the Commission did not recieve a copy of this agreement. Since the site in question is in a primarily residential area of Bridge Street, a few of the surrounding property owners showed up to present their concerns to the Planning Commission. One of the biggest issues that members of the community brought up was parking management -- especially as plans have been made to repave and repaint many of the neighboring roads within the next year. As one resident put it:
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Kids

Tanglefoot Park: Splash Pad, Stunning Pavilion & Patio Anchor this New Spring Lake Park – Plus, It’s Available for Weddings & Event Rentals!

Tanglefoot Park is on the south shore of Spring Lake Village between Division, Park, and Exchange streets, right along the Grand River. The Parks, Playgrounds & Trails Directory is proudly presented by John Ball Zoo. We are grateful for their support!. Tanglefoot Park was named after a successful Spring Lake...
SPRING LAKE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Pine Rest grads are staying close to home

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for mental health care nationwide is extremely high. Locally, graduates of Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services’ psychiatry programs are working to fill that gap. Pine Rest’s 2022 residency and fellowship graduates have overwhelmingly chosen to remain in Michigan, with 94%...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy