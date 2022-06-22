ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning shuts down Long Beach shoreline as monsoonal weather rolls through

By Staff Reports
 3 days ago

Editor’s note: Beaches reopened shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Long Beach officials shut down all the city’s waterways and shorelines—including the beach bike path—as blasts of thunder and lightning hit the area Wednesday morning.

The Long Beach Fire Department said there was “significant lightning” striking within the break wall.

The beaches were expected to stay closed at least until 11:30 a.m. when another cell of rain was expected to roll through.

“Please stay off all beaches and bike paths until further notice,” the LBFD said in a tweet.

According to the National Weather Service, the main storm front over Los Angeles County stretched from Long Beach through the Antelope Valley, with isolated storm cells developing and dissipating along the front, dropping roughly a quarter-inch of rain at a time and even dropping some small hail.

“There have been numerous lightning strikes,” according to the NWS. “This pattern will largely stay in place until evening, as the upper low slowly moves to the northeast.”

As the day progresses, conditions were expected to be generally warm and muggy, thanks to the monsoonal moisture.

“It’s likely that most areas will end up 4 to 8 degrees above normal,” according to the NWS. “It will also be a little more humid, making the above-normal temps feel a little worse.”

City News Service contributed to this report.

