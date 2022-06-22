ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Marcel The Shell With Shoes On’ Review: A24’s Latest Finds A Lovely, Sublime Magic In The Mundane

By Marshall Shaffer
theplaylist.net
 3 days ago

Not since the original “Toy Story” has a movie found such magic in the mundane as Dean Fleischer-Camp’s “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.” This feature-length adaptation of the popular YouTube short series is more than just storytelling – it’s a new way of experiencing the world around us. The film...

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Princess review – Diana documentary offers a cautionary tale

There can’t be many people who are not fully versed in the story of Diana, Princess of Wales. And this accomplished, smartly edited documentary tells us nothing that we don’t already know. What it does, however, is offer a compressed chronology of Diana’s treatment by the media and her relationship with the people of the UK. Like Asif Kapadia’s Amy – a portrait of a woman who proved to be similarly fascinating to the press – the film is entirely composed of archive material. Combining news footage, interviews, blustering commentators and vox pops, the film serves as an accusatory finger pointed at public appetites and the press that fed them, and a cautionary tale.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Joseph Kosinski’s ‘Black Hole’ Remake At Disney Got Squashed Due To ‘Interstellar,’ But May Revive It One Day

Director Joseph Kosinski first made big waves when he helped Disney with a slick, soft reboot of their beloved film “Tron” with “Tron: Legacy.” Though the film didn’t really perform well at the box office, it’s become something of a cult classic. Also, it easily features one of the better modern film scores from the former Parisian electro-pop duo Daft Punk. A third film that Kosinski was involved with was planned, but sadly the studio unplugged it, and the filmmaker moved on to other things. Thankfully, Kosinski has since found his stride with “Top Gun: Maverick” as the legacy sequel inches towards making a billion dollars at the global box office and has been driving critics/audiences wild for weeks.
MOVIES
Variety

Creative Team Talk Sky’s ‘Blocco 181,’ Which Mixes Multi-ethnic Milanese Crime and Three-Way Romance

Click here to read the full article. Gangland warfare and a Romeo and Juliet romance with a twist are the main elements of Sky Studios’ first Italian in-house production ‘Blocco 181,’ which is set against the backdrop of a gritty multi-ethnic Milan that has never appeared on screen before. The eight-episode show – which launches this week on Sky in the U.K. after making a splash in Italy – is lead-directed by London-based Italian director Giuseppe Capotondi, best known for art-heist thriller “The Burnt Orange Heresy” starring Mick Jagger as a shady art collector. “It’s a dark fable combining crime, romance, sex,...
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

A Remastered Verison Of James Cameron’s ‘Titanic’ To Get Theatrical Release On Valentine’s Day 2023

Since “Avatar” is the top movie of all time at the worldwide box office, it’s safe to say that 20th Century Studios expects “Avatar: The Way Of Water” to make a lot of money when it releases this December. And for good measure, “Avatar” gets a remastered theatrical rerelease on September 23. And why not? It’s been thirteen years since the first film became a global phenomenon, so the general populace needs a reminder about it. Plus, more box office revenue: that’s what Hollywood really cares about.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenny Slate
The Guardian

Trajal Harrell: Porca Miseria review – a work of profound emotion

You always remember the moment when a choreographer winds their steps around your heart. I took a bit to catch up with the American dance-maker Trajal Harrell, but when I saw Maggie the Cat at the Manchester international festival in 2019, I was entranced by its swaggering wit as it imagined the servants in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof staging a fashion show with household objects to assert their power.
PERFORMING ARTS
Herbie J Pilato

Understanding the Mechanics, Heart and Soul of "The Six Million Dollar Man" and "The Bionic Woman"

Steve Austin, The Six Million Dollar Man, and Jaime Sommers, The Bionic Woman, are not your average superheroes. As portrayed by Lee Majors and Lindsay Wagner in the classic 1970s TV shows of the same names, they are heroes first, super, second. Through various incarnations (on ABC, NBC, and CBS) to the present (in syndication and on DVD and Blu-ray), this atomic-powered, romantically-entangled couple continues to inhabit the television airwaves.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shell#Shoes#A24
Deadline

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Catapults Past $1B At Worldwide Box Office

Click here to read the full article. Refresh for latest…: Paramount/Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick has raced past the $1B mark worldwide, becoming only the second movie of the pandemic era to reach such rarefied air — and Tom Cruise’s first time to the milestone in a career that has spanned 40 years. It took just 31 days for the aviators to get to $1B with the total through Sunday at an estimated $1.006B worldwide, including domestic’s estimated $521.7M and $484.7M from the international box office. Cruise’s flying ace had already raced across $900M last Monday, and a few days prior had...
NFL
Variety

‘Schitt’s Creek’ Reunion Wanted on New Amazon Series ‘The Lake’

Click here to read the full article. Julian Doucet was always told that his life should be made into a movie or TV show after he’d tell anyone his story—he’s a gay man who was just 20 years old when he had a daughter. While he and the baby’s mother gave the baby up for adoption, they remained in her life. “I always felt a little conflicted about it just because it’s not just my story,” Doucet told me recently over Zoom from his home in Montreal. “It also belongs to her so I kind of wanted to wait until she...
TV SERIES
The Guardian

On my radar: Lucy Kirkwood’s cultural highlights

The playwright and screenwriter Lucy Kirkwood was born in east London in 1983. She studied English at Edinburgh, where she wrote and starred in her first play. Kirkwood is perhaps best known for Chimerica, about the aftermath of the Tiananmen Square protests, which opened at the Almeida in 2013 and won best new play at the Olivier awards. She has also written for TV, contributing to Skins and adapting Chimerica for Channel 4 in 2019. Her latest play, That Is Not Who I Am, written under the pseudonym Dave Davidson, is at the Royal Court until 16 July.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pixar
hypebeast.com

XIMONLEE SS23 Bridges Innovation and Sculptural Seduction

In the evolving landscape of fashion, experimental constructions and altered design techniques are becoming increasingly prevalent. But with this newfound territory, designers hold a great deal of creative freedom when it comes to advancing the silhouette status quo. For Berlin-based brand XIMONLEE, its latest collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season furthers this agenda with a seductive exploration of innovative dressing.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
UPI News

Aespa shun drama in English single 'Life's Too Short'

June 24 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Aespa is back with new music. The K-pop stars released a single and music video for the song "Life's Too Short" on Friday. "Life's Too Short" is Aespa's first English-language single. The music video shows the members of Aespa shun drama and...
WORLD
TIME

A Philosophical Mollusk Shares Insights on Life and Loneliness in <i>Marcel the Shell With Shoes On</i>

A gentle pleasure isn’t necessarily a flimsy one. The hero of the faux documentary Marcel the Shell With Shoes On is a diminutive mollusk shell with one eye, two legs, and a deeply philosophical view of life that extends far beyond his own tiny universe. This movie, which is rated PG, is perfectly suitable for kids. But it may resonate more with adults: Marcel—whose whispery, winsome voice is provided by Jenny Slate —serves up plenty of dipsy-doodle observations about the human yearning for connection, and the ways grief can sometimes give way to unexpected joys. Other times, he shows us how he uses a piece of curly pasta as a makeshift French horn, or eases his loneliness by adopting a pet, even though it’s really just a piece of lint tied to a string. All of these things constitute a kind of DIY manual for getting through bad days and good ones.
MOVIES
NPR

Fresh Air Weekend: The sensory world of animals; Mothering as social change

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. The human sensory experience is limited. Journey...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy