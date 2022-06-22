ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former Washington player blasts Dan Snyder

By Sean Keeley
thecomeback.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has been getting dragged all day on Wednesday by the House Committee on Oversight & Reform, which requested that Snyder and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell appear before them to discuss the franchise’s alleged toxic work environment. While Synder declined to appear, citing “a longstanding Commanders-related business...

thecomeback.com

Comments / 7

Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Has Request For 2 NFL Teams

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders had a message for two AFC East teams on Thursday. Actually, it was a message directed at the NFLPA player reps for the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, who Deion wants to speak with for some reason. "I need the players that’s...
JACKSON, MS
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson settlement talks reportedly “fell apart”

The NFL’s investigation into Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and the damning allegations against him is said to be nearing the end, with the two sides negotiating over the specific number of games he will miss as part of a suspension. In the wake of Watson settling 20 of the 24 lawsuits against him, it was assumed that a decision might be imminent.
CLEVELAND, OH
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS Sports

What we know about Marion Barber III's stunning death at age 38, plus Falcons unveil red helmets for 2022

Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter. It's been a solemn week in the NFL. Less than 72 hours after the passing of Jeff Gladney, police in Texas announced that former Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has also passed away. We'll be taking a look back at his career in today's newsletter, plus we'll cover what authorities have revealed about the circumstances surrounding his death.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Has Already Made His Intentions Crystal Clear

There seems to be no sense of urgency within the Baltimore Ravens front office regarding Lamar Jackson‘s contract situation. The former Louisville standout will be playing the 2022 season under a fifth-year option that will pay him $23,016,000. If no deal is made, Jackson can walk away in free...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

NFL announces training camp start dates for all 32 teams

It’s a quiet patch in the NFL schedule right now, but it won’t be long before fields are filled with players. The NFL released training camp start dates for all 32 teams on Thursday and we’re less than a month away from players reporting to camps around the league. Rookies will report to work for the Bills and Raiders on July 18 with eight more teams welcoming their first-year players the next day,
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Snyder
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Roger Goodell
Yardbarker

Jon Gruden's Attorney Speaks on Roger Goodell's Testimony

Former Las Vegas Raiders Coach Jon Gruden's lawsuit against the NFL progressed on Wednesday when his legal team criticized NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell regarding his testimony on Capitol Hill. The following is an issued statement from Gruden's attorney, Adam Hosmer-Henner on Wednesday:. "It was apparent from Commissioner Roger Goodell's testimony...
NFL
The Spun

Dan Snyder Allegedly Had Sour Milk Dumped Into MLB Owner's Suite

There have been a multitude of allegations against Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, some horrifying and others downright bizarre. During this week's Congressional proceedings, Former Washington COO David Pauken testified about something that would fit in the latter category. According to Pauken, Snyder allegedly had a team employee pour milk...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Three-time Pro Bowl CB Joe Haden posts cryptic message hinting at potential return to Browns

The Cleveland Browns selected defensive back Joe Haden with the seventh overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft and saw the Florida product lead the team's secondary for the better part of seven seasons. It was a largely unsuccessful run for Cleveland, including a brutal 1-15 campaign during Haden's last year with the franchise, but could the 33-year-old free agent be thinking of a reunion in the Rock and Roll Capital of the World?
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to suspension handed out for pregame ejection

Before Wednesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox even began, Toronto Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martinez was ejected for what he said during the lineup card exchange. Two days later, Major League Baseball punished Martinez for his actions. It was announced on Friday that Martinez would be fined...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Washington Commanders#Blasts#American Football
The Spun

Details Emerge From Steelers' Veteran Free Agent Signing

The contract details surrounding defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi have finally been revealed. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Pittsburgh Steelers are giving Ogunjobi a one-year deal worth up to $8 million in incentives. The Steelers signed Ogunjobi earlier this week as he's seen as Stephon Tuitt's replacement. Tuitt announced his...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cooper Manning's advice to Arch on his college decision

The Manning family exercised caution with Arch Manning’s recruitment. Until the family felt he was ready, Arch was in many ways off limits on the recruiting trail. The young mad was encouraged to make sure Texas was the right choice before picking the Longhorns. According to Jeff Duncan, a columnist for The Times-Picayune in New Orleans, Cooper Manning told his son to sleep on his potential commitment to Texas before announcing. Duncan noted that the next morning Arch confidently committed.
NFL
FOX Sports

USFL Playoffs: 8 postseason players on the NFL’s radar

After coaching for 23 years in the NFL, Tampa Bay Bandits head coach Todd Haley knows a player with that caliber of talent when he sees one. For Haley, several of those types of players were on the field showing their skills during the USFL's regular season in Birmingham. "There’s...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
Country
France
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

USFL averaged 715,000 viewers in 2022 regular season

The USFL debuted (or as the case may be returned) in 2022. The first regular season is in the books, and the TV numbers are in. Via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the 36 games televised by Fox, NBC, FS1, and USA Network averaged 715,000 viewer. Of that number, seven games averaged more than one million viewers. (Omitted from these figures is the average audience for games that were available via streaming only.)
NFL
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star TE Jack Larsen to make commitment live Friday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2024 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge Friday on CBS Sports HQ. Jack Larsen, a four-star tight end from Charlotte Catholic High School in North Carolina, will make his choice at 5 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Bills, Broncos, Ravens

Bills QB Josh Allen had high praise of recently signed WR Jamison Crowder after joining the team in March. “Just seeing some of the things that (Crowder) can do, things that he brings to the table, the knowledge that he has and helping Isaiah out,” Allen said, via Matt Parrino of NYUp.com. “It’ll be fun to see those guys on the field. And I’m not sure how it’s gonna be packaged, who’s gonna be on the field at all times or what case that is. And I guess time will tell, but we’ve got a lot of guys with a lot of different abilities and we’ll try to utilize their strengths to the best that we can.”
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy