Kris Agnew an integral part of Milton community

MILTON

Kris Agnew is all about Milton.

Agnew grew up here. He came back after college. He works here as an American Family Insurance agent with his office on Merchant Row.

Agnew, a four-year letter winner on the UW-Platteville baseball team, also has coached his son the past four years in the Milton Storm youth squads.

And in 2017, Agnew took over as the Milton High School baseball coach.

After going 17-29 his first two seasons, Agnew helped turn the program around.

The Red Hawks went 18-10 in 2019. The 2020 season was washed out by the pandemic.

Last season, the Red Hawks finished 22-6, losing to Janesville Craig in the sectional semifinal.

This year, Milton earned the WIAA Division 1 state championship when it defeated Bay Port 11-1 last Thursday to finish with a 24-7 record.

As he sat in his office Wednesday morning, Agnew admitted it has been a whirlwind of activity since the team brought home the championship.

“I have to get back to work,” he said. “I have a mountain of work and emails to take care of.”

The smile on his face showed that he has enjoyed every second of the championship run.

The state title was especially gratifying for the hometown product.

“Baseball is important to me,” he said. “I’ve heard from former coaches and teammates who have reached out and said what a great thing for the program.

“That’s the coolest part,” Agnew said. “Just hearing from people who I haven’t heard from in a long time.”

Historical approach

Doug Welch can appreciate what Agnew has accomplished.

Welch is president of the Milton College Preservation Society, and he was managing editor of the Milton Courier for many years. Along with his passion for the history of Milton, is his love of baseball.

Welch played in his younger days and has been either a manager and/or general manager for Milton’s adult summer league teams, the Raptors and now the Crescents.

Welch saw how Agnew ran his high school practices in 2017. The Raptors often had practices after the Red Hawks finished theirs.

“I was just so impressed how organized it was,” Welch said. “There was no wasted movement. He would be pitching batting practice and coaching while he was pitching.

“It was really impressive,” Welch said. “There was no one standing around. Every player had been drilled that while you are here, you are doing something.”

Agnew, a 1997 Milton High graduate, went on to UW-Platteville, where he played four years for the Pioneers. He served as an assistant at Platteville in 2002.

Agnew came back to Milton in 2004 and opened his insurance agency in 2014. He played on the Albion Tigers in the Home Talent League and still plays for the Milton Crescents in the Rock River League.

Agnew can still play. He pitched a complete-game victory over Johnson Creek to open this season.

But his biggest thrill came as a coach last Thursday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field in Grand Chute. The state title was a culmination of dedicated work over the past six years.

“I’m so happy for the kids,” Agnew said.

Agnew said getting the team together for a ride on a float in this year’s Fourth of July parade is in the works.

Goal realized

Agnew joined the Milton High staff under then coach Ryan Neuwenschwander in 2011. After two seasons as Neuwenschwander’s assistant, he was head junior varsity coach for two more years.

“There is a lot of talent at the varsity level right now,” Agnew said at the time. “I’m looking forward to making Milton baseball a big deal, a big-time program.”

This season, with a great blend of senior talent in first-team All-State shortstop Gavin Kilen, All-State honorable mention catcher Alec Campbell and three-sport standout Jack Campion, and several solid underclassmen contributors, the Red Hawks won a state title in Division 1—a feat that was unthinkable years ago.

“We have a couple of football titles and wrestling team titles, and they are special,” said Welch. “But this one (in baseball) is extremely special.”

“We played our best baseball of the year,” Agnew said of the three games in Grand Chute. “The way we hit, pitched and played defense was the best we played all year.”

What made it that way was getting the better of big-school traditional powers such as Sun Prairie, Arrowhead and locally, Janesville Craig. Welch said Milton High has had some great players such as Dennis Campion—Jack’s father--Todd Schliem and Mark Schliem, but those talented Milton High teams would lose to neighboring roadblocks in Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker.

“They always ran into that wall in sectionals in Janesville Craig or Janesville Parker,” Welch said. “You not only had to beat one, you had to beat the other one, too.”

“Back in the ’80s and ’90s, both those programs were going great guns with (Parker coach) Dan Madden and (Craig coach) Bob Suter,” Welch said. “They would combine a Legion team in the summer that could compete with most college teams.

“So having this kind of success with the high school team at the D1 level is truly remarkable and pretty special.”

Agnew said a 3-2 loss to Sun Prairie in the final regular-season game on the Cardinals’ field sparked the six-game winning streak to the state title.

“They pitched their top guy,” Agnew said. “We left there knowing we could beat them if we played well.”

Agnew name

While Kris put his name in the city history books last week, the Agnew name has been prominent with the Milton population for at least a century before the state title.

Kris’ great-grandfather, Arnie Agnew, was a member of the last graduation class of Milton Junction High School in 1920. Milton Junction and Milton high schools were combined the next year.

Arnie—the first village president of Milton Junction--and his wife, Rose, and Lawrence Dickoff and his wife, Margaret, donated the land that is now Lamar Park to the City of Milton. The land is where the old Milton Junction school was located.

Kris’ grandfather, Bill Agnew, ran a large dairy operation on a family farm on Highway 59 west of Milton.

“He was big in agricultural services and organizations throughout the county," Welch said. “He was on the county board and knew everybody.”

Kris’ father, Bob, is the oldest son of Bill, and he still operates a family farm on Highway 59 east of Milton.

And Jeff Agnew, Kris’ cousin, was the Future Farmers of America director and agricultural education teacher at Fort Atkinson High for 30 years before he retired in 2020. He also was the school’s softball coach for three decades.

Farming runs in the blood of the Agnew family.

But so does baseball.

And Kris Agnew directed the latest feat that adds to his family’s long historical resume.

“The Agnew family has its stamp all over this community,” Welch said.