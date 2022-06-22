Yellowstone park reopens after changes wrought by flood

The minor cooling northern California had Thursday disappeared Friday, and our weather is already getting hotter. The heat wave will continue both Saturday and Sunday, with a Heat Advisory in effect all weekend. A strong ridge of high pressure has taken control of the weather of northern California, and it will stay in control through the weekend. The clouds which developed over the mountains today will disappear after sunset tonight. Lows will range from the 40s in the mountains to the 60s and 70s in the valley and foothills. Saturday will be sunny for the valley and foothills, with isolated showers and thunderstorms over the Sierra and eastern plateau. Highs will range from mountain and foothill 90s to valley 100s.

MODOC COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO