Wyoming State

Yellowstone park reopens after changes wrought by flood

actionnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAPITI, Wyo. (AP) — Several thousand cars, trucks and recreational vehicles are backed up in long lines at entrances to...

www.actionnewsnow.com

actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Weather - Much Hotter Weather For Northern California This Weekend

The minor cooling northern California had Thursday disappeared Friday, and our weather is already getting hotter. The heat wave will continue both Saturday and Sunday, with a Heat Advisory in effect all weekend. A strong ridge of high pressure has taken control of the weather of northern California, and it will stay in control through the weekend. The clouds which developed over the mountains today will disappear after sunset tonight. Lows will range from the 40s in the mountains to the 60s and 70s in the valley and foothills. Saturday will be sunny for the valley and foothills, with isolated showers and thunderstorms over the Sierra and eastern plateau. Highs will range from mountain and foothill 90s to valley 100s.
MODOC COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Pay problems threaten contractors ahead of fire season

CHICO, Calif. - Fire season is here and CAL FIRE is on the front lines whenever a fire breaks out, but they do get some help. Private contractors step up to help those firefighters. However, one contractor who asked to stay anonymous told Action News Now that problems with pay...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Governors announce ‘West Coast offense’ to protect abortion

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Democratic governors of California, Washington and Oregon on Friday vowed to protect reproductive rights and help women who travel to the West Coast seeking abortions following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The three states issued a joint “multi-state commitment”...
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

California governor, lawmakers near deal on gas tax rebate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials are considering sending hundreds of dollars to taxpayers to help offset the high price of fuel. A budget proposal announced Friday would return a portion of California's record-setting $97 billion surplus to taxpayers. But the money would only go to people who made...
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Protestors gather at Chico City Plaza following Roe v. Wade decision

CHICO, Calif. - Despite the Supreme Court's ruling, California will continue to protect women's rights until the point of fetus viability. More than a hundred people in the community gathered at Chico City Plaza on Friday evening in response to the decision. Other people in the community also reacted to...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters stop spread of vegetation fire in Thermalito

THERMALITO, Calif. - Firefighters stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in Thermalito on Saturday morning. CAL FIRE Butte County said the fire was burning off of 18th Street and was about a quarter of an acre. It was burning behind several homes and all structure threats were mitigated.
THERMALITO, CA

