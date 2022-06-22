Postino, other top-tier restaurants planned for Peoria

Peoria residents have been chomping at the bit to have more top-tier restaurants in the city and it appears their wish has been granted.

Peoria City Council just approved agreements with Common Bond Development Group to secure three tier 1 restaurant concepts in the Peoria Sports Complex, one of them to be Postino WineCafe.

The project is expected to be a total of 15,000 square feet and likely will begin construction next year.

“We’re excited to move this project forward in partnership with the city of Peoria,” Brian Frakes, principal and founder of CBDG, stated in a news release. “We’re committed to delivering a development with best-in-class restaurant concepts that fit what the community has been looking for, and Phoenix-based restaurant company Upward Projects’ Postino WineCafe hits every single mark. We are also in the process of adding additional tenants that bring diversity and hospitality excellence to the project.”

Documents approved by the city council June 21 include a development agreement and a real estate purchase agreement with Common Bond Development Group for the redevelopment of a 2.66 acre site in the northern part of the Peoria Sports Complex, east of 83rd Avenue and south of Paradise Lane.

The agreement states the parties agree to work in good faith to evaluate restaurants proposed for the project believed by the developer and city to be “Quality Restaurants.”

The development agreement defines quality restaurants as “dining establishments that offer a unique/boutique culinary destination experience and contribute toward establishing the city as a dining destination that will draw customers from within Peoria as well as visitors from the Phoenix metropolitan area and beyond.”

CBDG has been a long-time collaborator with restaurateur Sam Fox and Fox Restaurant Concepts, and the company’s projects include The Yard concepts located in Tempe, Gilbert and Tucson.

Deputy City Manager Katie Gregory said this is a new and dynamic dining experience planned for the P83 District.

“Residents want chef-driven, top-tier restaurants in Peoria. They see them in other communities and they want to see them here, and they want those that will provide that fun and entertaining and exciting culinary experience,” Gregory said. “And that’s what this project is on track to provide.”

The council approval of the agreements also authorizes the city to sell the property at the Peoria Sports Complex to CBDG at the appraised value and requires the developer to build a portion, or all, of the public infrastructure, as well as placemaking amenities.

The developer also must complete the full project no more than 15 months from the closing of escrow, according to the agreement.

Not all council members were ready to jump on the bandwagon.

Councilmember Denette Dunn said the agreements were sent to her on the day of the vote and she wanted more time to consider the project.

She made a motion to continue the item but it received no support. The agreements were approved 6-1, with her dissension.

Dunn said she and at least three other council members received the development agreement on the day of the council meeting.

“I won’t vote on something I have not read and gone over,” she said. “I love restaurants. We have a lot of restaurants in that area. I’ve been to a lot of them. But just receiving this tonight I’d like to table this at a later date.”

Councilor Brad Shafer said this is a big win for the city of Peoria, and the agreement holds the developer accountable to bring those restaurants into the city.

“The residents of Peoria have been asking for chef-driven, tier 1 restaurants for quite some time,” he said. “The city of Peoria has listened and developers have listened. We are taking a parking lot and we are going to generate revenue off sales tax for the city and we will have tier 1 restaurants.”

Philip Haldiman can be reached at phaldiman@iniusa.org, or on Twitter @philiphaldiman.