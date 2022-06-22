Kim Kardashian Forced to Reprimand Her Children on 'The Tonight Show'

Machine Gun Kelly has opened up again about a miscarriage he and Megan Fox reportedly experienced last year. The pair initially sparked marriage and pregnancy rumors earlier this May at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. As Kelly was on stage to perform his Mainstream Sellout ballad “Twin Flame,” he announced to the audience that he “wrote this song for my wife.” Later, halfway through the song, he paused the performance again to add, “And this is for our unborn child,” a line that isn’t present in the song’s official recording. Though some interpreted the shout out as a pregnancy announcement, fans online believed Kelly was actually referencing a miscarriage that he and Fox had experienced, alluding to backstory about the song that the musician himself wrote in an accompanying Mainstream Sellout zine.

