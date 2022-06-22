ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Forced to Reprimand Her Children on 'The Tonight Show'

By Nicole Wert
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 21, but it was her kids who stole the spotlight. The SKKN by Kim owner sat down with the late night host to chat about her new skincare line, Pete Davidson, and her kids, who made an...

PopSugar

Khloé Kardashian Recounts Using Prosthetics to Hide From the Paparazzi

Despite her fear of interviews and the fact that she doesn't eat chicken or hot sauce, Khloé Kardashian appears on "Hot Ones" in an episode released on June 23. In the episode, Kardashian discusses the art of maintaining an extremely organized pantry, using prosthetics to avoid being spotted by fans or paparazzi, and why she hates interviews, among other things. "I was a little insane with making everything match and super monochromatic. But I love a good organized anything. It's a big turn on for me," she says of her pantry-organizing skills and affinity for neatness.
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
The US Sun

Chilling new details about Elvis Presley’s final moments before his shock death revealed by his stepbrother

ELVIS Presley's stepbrother has relived the King's final moments as he overdosed at his home in Graceland and suffered a heart attack. In an exclusive interview with The Sun, David E Stanley told how he was at Graceland on the day of his brother's death on August 16, 1977, in the morning, hours before Elvis was due to set off for Portland for a new tour.
E! News

Model Niece Waidhofer Dies by Suicide at 31

Family and friends are mourning the loss of model Niece Waidhofer. Waidhofer's family confirmed she died by suicide, per TMZ, and was discovered after Texas law enforcement completed a welfare check in her Houston home sometime last month. She was 31 years old. "Sadly, Niece took her own life after...
DoYouRemember?

Grandpa Prince Charles Shares A ‘Charming’ Moment With His Grandson, Prince Louis

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June featured a lot of adorable and amusing moments from the royal grandson Prince Louis. At the Jubilee Pageant, Prince Louis went viral for refusing to cooperate and making faces at his mom, Duchess Kate; he even covered her mouth when she tried to calm him. He was also seen dancing excitedly when the parade passed in front of Buckingham Palace.
Parade

Lily-Rose Depp Stuns in First Instagram Post Since Johnny Depp's Trial

Lily-Rose Depp doesn’t share much on Instagram, but when she does, it’s kind of a big deal. The 23-year-old has mostly stayed away from social media throughout her father Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard. She didn’t even post when the six-week trial concluded and the...
NYLON

Machine Gun Kelly Opens Up About Reported Miscarriage On "Last November"

Machine Gun Kelly has opened up again about a miscarriage he and Megan Fox reportedly experienced last year. The pair initially sparked marriage and pregnancy rumors earlier this May at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. As Kelly was on stage to perform his Mainstream Sellout ballad “Twin Flame,” he announced to the audience that he “wrote this song for my wife.” Later, halfway through the song, he paused the performance again to add, “And this is for our unborn child,” a line that isn’t present in the song’s official recording. Though some interpreted the shout out as a pregnancy announcement, fans online believed Kelly was actually referencing a miscarriage that he and Fox had experienced, alluding to backstory about the song that the musician himself wrote in an accompanying Mainstream Sellout zine.
SheKnows

Priscilla Presley's 1985 Description of How Her Relationship With Elvis Began Is Hard to Shake Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Rock and roll is no stranger to darker motifs: why else would the phrase be “Sex, Drugs, and Rock n Roll?” However, with any genre of superstar, there are good eggs, and not-so-good eggs — and sadly, rock and roll is no different. If you know rock, you know Elvis Presley. And if you know Elvis, you know of his iconic wife Priscilla Presley. However, what many thought was a fairytale wedding that...
CELEBRITIES

