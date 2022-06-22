ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

247Sports named Armando Bacot First-Team All-American for ’22-23

By Alec Lasley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13lmDO_0gIluvRB00

The offseason awards keep coming for the UNC basketball program, with no stopping anytime soon.

Again, it starts and ends with retuning big man Armando Bacot . Bacot returns next season after a tremendous junior campaign where he averaged 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds per game.

Bacot was an All-ACC First-Team selection as a junior en route to tying the NCAA single season record for double-doubles (31) and becoming the first person in NCAA history to have six straight double-doubles in the NCAA Tournament.

247Sports writer Isaac Trotter broke down his All-American teams for the 2022-23 season and had Bacot as a member of his First-Team.

The North Carolina big man will already go down as a Tar Heel great. But might be able to put himself on the Mount Rushmore of North Carolina basketball if he can lead the Tar Heels to a national championship in his final season. Guard play can sometimes impact the production of big men, so Bacot will be at his best if R.J. Davis and Caleb Love find the consistency that they showcased in UNC’s deep March run. But Bacot will ace the things he can control. He will play with elite effort. He’s going to have a monster impact on the glass and defensively.

Also according to 247Sports, Bacot is the preseason favorite to win the ACC Player of the Year award .

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe, Michigan forward Hunter Dickinson and UCLA wing Jaime Jaquez were the other four players on Trotter’s First-Team.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Shareef O’Neal and Scotty Pippen Jr. Lakers news

Shortly after the 2022 NBA Draft ended on Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers reached agreements with the sons of NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal and Scottie Pippen. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Shareef O’Neal has agreed to play in the NBA Summer League with the Lakers. That’s the same franchise Shaq won three championships and NBA Finals MVPs with.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Winners and losers from the 2022 NBA Draft

Unsurprisingly, the 2022 NBA Draft delivered with mock drafts blowing up quickly, and confusing trade details leaving us waiting for the next Twitter notification. But in the end, 58 picks have been made and we have a better sense of what teams wanted to do with their respective selections. So,...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Clippers shopping surprising player

Jerry West’s ruthlessness may be on full display once again this summer. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com reported this week that the LA Clippers are shopping sharpshooter Luke Kennard on the trade market. Deveney adds that the Clippers will look to move Kennard in July if they cannot trade him by the NBA Draft.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armando Bacot
Person
Caleb Love
On3.com

Five-Star S Tony Mitchell names final 4

Five-star safety Tony Mitchell of Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson High has narrowed his list to four schools- Alabama, Texas A&M, Auburn, and Georgia. The 6-foot-2, 190 pounder quickly discussed his finalists. Alabama. “Coach (Nick) Saban is a great coach and the best of the best go there.”. Texas A&M. “I have...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Basketball#North Carolina Basketball#Ncaa Tournament#Unc#The Ncaa Tournament#All American
NBC Sports

PBT Podcast: Best and worst picks and fits of 2022 NBA Draft

Why did the Magic run a subterfuge campaign before drafting Paolo Banchero No. 1, and – more importantly – was he worth the top pick? Which teams drafted the best fits? How did the Knicks, Thunder, Pistons, Hornets, Grizzlies and 76ers do in their trades?. On the latest...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three Gators cut from team by Napier, fourth on thin ice

At some point, this moment had to come for Billy Napier and the Florida Gators. On Wednesday, the first-year head coach informed three players that they were no longer on the team, according to 247Sports. Safety Mordecai McDaniel, defensive lineman Chris Thomas and receiver Fenley Graham, who switched to the position during the offseason after playing in the secondary for the past two seasons, are expected to enter the transfer portal as a result.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
ClutchPoints

Los Angeles Lakers: 2022 NBA Draft Grades

After trading into the 2022 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers selected Michigan State wing Max Christie with the No. 35 overall pick. They also inked a couple of undrafted free agents to two-way contracts — Scotty Pippen Jr., Cole Swider — shortly after the second round wrapped. Outstanding pick for the Lakers — Max […] The post Los Angeles Lakers: 2022 NBA Draft Grades appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

123K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy