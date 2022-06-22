ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Peoria students named to dean's list at Marquette University

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 4 days ago

Peoria natives Max Lyons and Katrina Wetherell have been named to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Lyons is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in business economics and Wetherell is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in corporate communication.

To make the dean's list, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the spring 2021 semester and have no disqualifying grades.

The GPA threshold varies by college - for the College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the Dean's List.

The undergraduate GPA requirement is 3.5 for the following colleges: the Diederich College of Communication, the College of Business Administration, the College of Health Sciences, the Opus College of Engineering and the College of Nursing. All other programs have a 3.75 GPA minimum.

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws over 7,500 undergraduate and 3,500 graduate and professional students from nearly all states and more than 60 countries. In addition to its nationally recognized academic programs, Marquette is known for its service learning programs and internships as students are challenged to use what they learn to make a difference in the world.

Find out more about Marquette at marquette.edu .

Comments / 0

 

