ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Alaska Airlines Employees Get Engaged On Pride Flight

By Scripps National Desk
Simplemost
Simplemost
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uaPad_0gIlstk900

Love was in the air on one recent Alaska Airlines flight.

Two of the airline’s employees got engaged on their “Fly with Pride” flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles, the company said in a news release.

The couple met two years ago on another Alaska Airlines flight.

Veronica Rojas, a flight attendant for Skywest, told the team about her idea for an inflight proposal.

The airline said it was happy to help make the special moment happen.

Halfway through the flight, Rojas proposed to her girlfriend, Alejandra Moncayo — a newly-hired Alaska pilot. She got down on one knee and proposed in English and Spanish over the PA system.

The happy moment was just about to get happier because Moncayo had planned to propose to Rojas that very same day, unbeknownst to everyone.

So, Moncayo got down on one knee when the couple deplaned and popped the question at the gate.

After the double engagement, the couple celebrated with a party at LAX.

To celebrate the momentous occasion, the airline offered everyone onboard free tickets for a future Alaska flight, KTLA reported.

In June, the airline unveiled its first-ever LGBTQ-inspired “Fly with Pride” plane.

By Sarah Dewberry, Scripps National.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ZDNet

Southwest Airlines has cancelled 20,000 flights. Now for the really bad news

Let's start with the good news. Business travel is (allegedly) back, and Southwest Airlines has finally committed itself to giving customers the basic technology they expect on a flight. The airline is spending $2 billion on enhanced -- and even free -- wifi on its planes. It's finally installing power...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United

Hell hath no fury like an American Airlines pilot who wishes they were flying for a different airline. This seems the troubling conclusion as American's pilots continue the battering of their own management. In public. Yes, even on social media. The pilots' union, the Allied Pilots Association, has consistently been...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Alaska State
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
Alaska Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skywest Airlines#Flight Attendants#Spanish#Ktla#Scripps National
Business Insider

A 35-year-old who drained his savings to buy a rental property says the passive income makes it worth it — even with a potential recession

Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Society
liveandletsfly.com

Rumor: American Airlines May Eliminate Free Standby For Non-Elites

In the airline industry, there is no such thing as a permanent change. A very trusted source shares that American Airlines is considering eliminating complimentary standby for passengers without AAdvantage elite status. While not surprising, it would mark a customer-unfriendly move and likely mark the first step on the road toward the reintroduction of change fees.
INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Best U.S. City For Retirees

By 2030, every Baby Boomer will be over 65, according to the US. Census. This portion of the population now totals 73 million people. Census experts added: “Older adults are projected to outnumber children under age 18 for the first time in U.S. history by 2034, according to Census Bureau projections.” Among the decisions many […]
POLITICS
ZDNet

Delta Air Lines is making a big change that's making rich customers angry

When you're traveling on business, you do expect some comforts. Or these days, perhaps you just hope for them. Currently, airline travel is a gamble that involves hoping your flight won't be canceled, the security lines won't stretch back to the taxi line, no flight attendant will consider your clothing inappropriate, and no halfwit will try to make a "political" statement mid-flight.
INDUSTRY
Travel + Leisure

People Are Ditching Their Carry-on Suitcases for This 'Life-changing' Amazon Travel Backpack

If you're trying to travel light and arrive swiftly at your destination, a good backpack is often better than a shoulder bag or duffel. Similarly, if you've packed too much and you want to equally distribute the weight of your bag across your shoulders, a backpack is also the way to go. But, one area where many traditional bags usually fall short is their design, specifically when it comes to packing and unpacking, as it's difficult to access everything from the top opening zipper. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found one bag that's just as easy to pack as it is to carry.
SHOPPING
UPI News

Flight attendant, pilot get engaged in mid-flight proposal

June 16 (UPI) -- Passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines flight were treated to a romantic spectacle when a flight attendant proposed to her girlfriend, a pilot, in mid-flight. The airline said flight attendant Veronica Rojas got permission from officials to stage a proposal to her girlfriend, Alejandra Moncayo, during a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Huge Covid News

It started with March Madness and continued through the National Football League (NFL) Draft leading into what looks like a potentially record-setting summer. Las Vegas turned the corner on the covid pandemic and saw visitors flock to the Las Vegas Strip hotels operated by Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report, Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report, and others.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Simplemost

Simplemost

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy