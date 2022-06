ROCKVILLE, MD – Rockville Little Theatre (RLT) is pleased to announce its 75th anniversary season for the 2022-2023 season. In operation since 1948, RLT is the oldest continuously operating live theatre in Montgomery County. We provide high quality performances at reasonable prices. RLT strives to entertain, enlighten, and educate all who attend our theatrical events. We offer an opportunity for community members to step out of their everyday lives and to assume new roles as playwrights, actors, directors, costume designers, set designers, and audiences. RLT is a non-profit all-volunteer community theatre organization.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO