Can this tried and true platform defeat one of the performance truck market’s greatest assets?. We all hear a lot these days about the passing of the second muscle car revolution and the upcoming muscle truck era, which will likely repeat the steps of trucks like the Syclone and 'Lil Red Express. With the sub-three second 0-60 mph achievement becoming standard for modern pickups and utility vehicles, it can be easy to forget just how fast the trucks have become. Some try to compare the contemporary examples against each other in a battle of new technology. However, others find it best to use modified cars to drive their point home about the increased performance we see today. This race did precisely that when it put a RAM TRX up against a Chevy Nova in a battle to be doted over.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO