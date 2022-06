On Friday, June 17th, the mega-collaborative spirit of music again took centerstage during one of San Diego’s biggest outdoor parties of the year. The superpower performers — Earth, Wind & Fire and Carlos Santana — shared the same stage at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheater on a beautiful sunny California day. The setup is something all music-lovers should see at least once in their life (because, you never know when these two musical masters might collaborate like this again!!).

