Revere, MA

Revere Annual Summer Food Program Begins: Pauline Lyons Starts Her 24th Year As Its Director

By Cary Shuman
reverejournal.com
 2 days ago

Pauline Lyons said as a child growing up in a family of seven living in public housing in the city, she would look forward to the lunches being dropped off each day. Today Lyons is helping children across the city enjoy nutritious meals daily. Lyons works as the...

reverejournal.com

abingtonnews.org

Summer Grovin’: Town Pool opens Saturday with fun planned

Abington’s Island Grove Pool – a town summertime tradition for nearly 60 years – opens for the season on Saturday with games, contests, and free hotdogs. “We know how much everyone enjoys being able to hang out at the Grove especially on a hot summer day, so we’re excited and ready to welcome everybody back,” said Rachel Collins, chairwoman of the Abington Parks & Rec Committee.
ABINGTON, MA
reverejournal.com

Revere Commission on Disabilities Holds Monthly Meeting on June 14

The Revere Commission on Disabilities held its regular monthly meeting last Tuesday evening, June 14, via Zoom. Chairperson Ralph DeCicco, vice-chair Pauline Perno, and members Robert Brown, Mario Grimanis, Asmaa Aabou-Fouda, and Jason Barone were on hand for the meeting. After the approval of the minutes from the May meeting...
REVERE, MA
reverejournal.com

License Commission Approves Routine Items at Monthly Meeting

The Revere License Commission held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday, June 15, in the City Council Chamber. Chairman Robert Selevitch and fellow commissioners Linda Guinasso and Daniel Occena were on hand for the meeting. The proceeding featured the usual array of routine items, none of which generated any controversy...
REVERE, MA
reverejournal.com

Fran Rowan Meridian House To Celebrate 50th Anniversary Next Tuesday

In January 1972 a small article appeared in the East Boston Community News inviting the community to a ‘housing warming’ hosted by the staff of a new halfway-house that had opened three months prior on Meridian Street. It was the first article introducing the community to the Meridian...
BOSTON, MA
Revere, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Government
Revere, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Revere, MA
homenewshere.com

Schools seek replacement for Barrows Principal Beth Leavitt

READING – The School Committee Wednesday evening June 16 held a remote open meeting on Zoom to approve a Barrows School principal search process proposed by School Superintendent Tom Milaschewski. School Chair Tom Wise and Vice Chair Shawn Brandt met together in-person with Carla Nazzaro and Sarah McLaughlin joining the proceedings via Zoom. Committee members Chuck Robinson and Erin Gaffen were unable to join in the discussion. Milaschewski announced he has been informed by four year head of the Barrows elementary school, Beth Leavitt, that she will be leaving at the end of the current school year. He added “we know she has positively impacted so many students, staff, and families at Barrows during her tenure” and “we wish her the best in her next chapter”. He went on to say “Beth had a strong work ethic and ability to connect with students and families.” Milaschewski reported that the search would be similar to the recent Parker Middle School and Wood End school searches but would be a little different due to the timeline. He felt due to the time of year “the pool of candidates would be a little more shallow” compared to the two prior searches which resulted in two excellent candidates for the posts. As a result they would also seek an interim principal for the school for up to a year as a backup option in the event they were not able to attract a strong candidate for the next school year. The full time position was posted on Monday June 13. The possible interim position was posted on Thursday June 16. The application deadline will be June 30. Finalist candidates will be selected July 12 and interviewed July 14-July 19. An offer will be extended July 20. A virtual meeting will be held tonight (June 22) at 6 p.m., open to students and families of the Barrows community to discuss the search process and qualities of the new leader. School Committee members on the search committee will be McLaughlin and Robinson. Other members had date conflicts with the timeline which was accepted by a 4-0 vote.
READING, MA
WBUR

Boston Public Schools superintendent candidate speaks of 'calling' to education

The search for Boston’s next superintendent is drawing to a close as the first of two marathon interviews with the pair of local finalists took place Thursday. It was Somerville Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper’s turn in the spotlight first. She responded to queries from multiple groups consisting of community advocates; teachers and principals; parents and students; and finally, school committee members during all-day public interviews broadcast online.
BOSTON, MA
reverejournal.com

Save the Harbor/Save the Bay Donates Funds to Local Beaches

This year, Save the Harbor/Save the Bay awarded $237,200 to organizations across the state to fund free beach events as part of Save the Harbor’s Better Beaches program. This year’s grants include $17,500 slated for Revere, with recipients including:. • The Revere Beach Partnership – $5,000. •...
REVERE, MA
lynnjournal.com

School Principal Mary Dill Honored at Retirement Party

Colleagues and friends in the Lynn school district honored retiring school principal Dr. Mary Dill at a retirement celebration June 15 at the Gannon Municipal Golf Course function room. Dr. Dill worked for 40 years in the field of education. She began her career as a teacher for six years...
LYNN, MA
reverejournal.com

News Briefs

City Council Approves FY ’23 budget of $240.4 Million. The City Council unanimously approved Mayor Brian Arrigo’s Fiscal Year ’23 city budget of $240,469,324 at its meeting that was held June 16. The Council held public meetings leading up to the vote. The Council made $221,489 in...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
hot969boston.com

3 Massachusetts counties among top healthiest in the United States

It turns out Massachusetts is a pretty healthy state. The list of the healthiest communities in the country has been released according to US News & World Report. 3000 counties nationwide were assessed based on several criteria including community’s unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, walkability and high school graduation rate. Categories like economy, public safety and food & nutrition are then ranked based on their performance. Believe it or not, out of the 3000 counties nationwide, 3 counties in Massachusetts made that list: Nantucket County, Norfolk County and Middlesex County. Nantucket came in at #41, Norfolk came in at #63 and Middlesex came in at #73. Here is a list of the healthiest counties in the United States.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Revere Creates a New City Hall Office Aimed at Sparking Tourism

Revere is often seen as a city you have to pass through on your way to Boston. Rarely has the city been regarded as a final destination. But Charlie Giuffrida, the new director of tourism for the city, is hoping to change that. “Revere is Boston. No matter how you...
REVERE, MA
braintreema.gov

Braintree's July 4th Celebration

The Town of Braintree’s annual July 4th celebration “Braintree Day” will be held this Saturday June 25th. The Grand Marshalls of this year’s parade will be our very own local heroes Officer Billy Cushing, Officer Richard Seibert and Officer Matthew Donoghue. The parade will commence at 11:45 AM. The Parade route will begin from the Dunkin Donuts and Richardi’s Original Submarine Shop on Hancock St. The parade will continue north on Hancock St and continue north on Washington St through South Braintree Square. The parade will end at Hollis School.
BRAINTREE, MA
nerej.com

Common Craft opens at Burlington Mall

Burlington, MA According to the Burlington Mall, a Simon center, Common Craft, a first-of-kind dining venue has opened. Featuring two craft beer taprooms, a boutique farm wine element, a “speakeasy” style room, and bistro with indoor and outdoor dining, Common Craft brings a completely new and exciting hospitality experience to Burlington Mall.
BURLINGTON, MA
reverejournal.com

Letter to the Editor

A vast majority of the residents of Revere are astonished and outraged that a possible level 2 or 3 Biolab is about to be built in our city at the site of the previous Suffolk Downs racetrack. A Biolab that is two streets wide and five stories high, consisting of more than 500,000 square feet. Residents were never given a chance to express opposition to it.
REVERE, MA
WCVB

Under the Cambridge side of the Longfellow Bridge, a hidden treasure

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Trophy Room under the Longfellow Bridge is located on the Cambridge side of the bridge. It is accessible to the public 24/7. Steampunk Museum/Palmer, MA: Located in the Palmer village of Thorndike, the museum is located in a former church. Those interested in learning more about Bruce and Melanie Rosenbaum's design business and their art can visit their website for more: www.modvic.com.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

