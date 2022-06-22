Revere Annual Summer Food Program Begins: Pauline Lyons Starts Her 24th Year As Its Director

READING – The School Committee Wednesday evening June 16 held a remote open meeting on Zoom to approve a Barrows School principal search process proposed by School Superintendent Tom Milaschewski. School Chair Tom Wise and Vice Chair Shawn Brandt met together in-person with Carla Nazzaro and Sarah McLaughlin joining the proceedings via Zoom. Committee members Chuck Robinson and Erin Gaffen were unable to join in the discussion. Milaschewski announced he has been informed by four year head of the Barrows elementary school, Beth Leavitt, that she will be leaving at the end of the current school year. He added “we know she has positively impacted so many students, staff, and families at Barrows during her tenure” and “we wish her the best in her next chapter”. He went on to say “Beth had a strong work ethic and ability to connect with students and families.” Milaschewski reported that the search would be similar to the recent Parker Middle School and Wood End school searches but would be a little different due to the timeline. He felt due to the time of year “the pool of candidates would be a little more shallow” compared to the two prior searches which resulted in two excellent candidates for the posts. As a result they would also seek an interim principal for the school for up to a year as a backup option in the event they were not able to attract a strong candidate for the next school year. The full time position was posted on Monday June 13. The possible interim position was posted on Thursday June 16. The application deadline will be June 30. Finalist candidates will be selected July 12 and interviewed July 14-July 19. An offer will be extended July 20. A virtual meeting will be held tonight (June 22) at 6 p.m., open to students and families of the Barrows community to discuss the search process and qualities of the new leader. School Committee members on the search committee will be McLaughlin and Robinson. Other members had date conflicts with the timeline which was accepted by a 4-0 vote.

