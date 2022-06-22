ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, MD

FLIP Circus at Arundel Mills showcases amazing acts

By Tiffany Watson
foxbaltimore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FLIP Circus will be at Arundel Mills in Hanover from now until July 3. This entirely...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelexperta.com

A Lovely and Luxurious Apartment in The Historic City of Baltimore

We usually travel as a whole family, but this time I and my husband decided to go on a couple vacation. We have wanted to visit Maryland for a long time, so, we set Baltimore as our destination, to spend a couple of days I wanted to rent a small and cozy apartment, that’s when I found a lovely Lux Living 1BR Apartment. I’m going to write a full review about it.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Moments | Baltimore's oldest documented snowball stand

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As temperatures soar this summer, people are flocking to one spot to cool down and get a taste of history. This stand sits at the corner of Walther Ave & Southern Ave in northeast Baltimore and holds sweet treats. FOX45 Journalist Mikenzie Frost and photojournalist Nathan...
BALTIMORE, MD
Commercial Observer

Laurel Apartments Change Hands in $35M Deal

A joint venture between Corner Lot Advisors and Midloch Investment Partners has acquired Ashbury Courts, a 156-unit multifamily building in Laurel, Md., for $35 million. “This investment is a transit-oriented apartment, which we like, and also has a great location in between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore providing access to both metros,” Andy Sinclair, principal and CEO of Midloch Investment Partners, told Commercial Observer. “We’ve always been big fans of in-fill locations, which is part of our long-term strategy, and it’s hard to find those attributes.”
LAUREL, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
City
Hanover, MD
foxbaltimore.com

My Healthy Maryland is looking for volunteers

(WBFF) — A new study is being launched in Maryland to help understand how genes and lifestyle can affect your health and they're looking for volunteers! Dr. Toni Pollin is an associate professor of medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. She's the co-leader of this study and weighs in on how their findings could help shape the treatments that we receive.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott celebrates Pride in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, Mayor Brandon Scott celebrated pride by joining the parade in Baltimore. The mayor can be seen walking alongside other parade-goers in the afternoon sun. Scott can be seen wearing a shirt that says " We Are One, Baltimore."
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arundel Mills#Havingfun#Local Life#Performance Info#The Flip Circus#American
talbotspy.org

Letter to Editor: It’s the Traffic

On Tuesday the drive through St.Michaels’ main street at 10:30 am was stopped for a time, then moved slowly; bumper to bumper. It was stop and go traffic all the way through town. Upon reaching the far end of St. Michaels, finally, I saw that the opposing traffic was sitting at Seymour and that cars were wasting gas all the way down the road to Lincoln. The culprits for the standstill? Sidewalk repair and replacement. An entire lane had been blocked off. After shopping at Grauls, of course the gruesome situation replayed itself in the other direction. Traffic is getting worse at the best of times, but the thought of enduring this sidewalk repair for who knows how long would test even the most patient of us.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Bay Weekly

New Bridge Links WB&A Trails

It’s “huge,” said Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman. It’s “fantastic,” said Jon Korin, president of Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. Local officials were praising the latest step in connecting a recreational trail from Anne Arundel County to Prince George’s County....
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

"The Burning of Havre de Grace"

On a beautiful morning in May 1813, the people of Havre de Grace awoke to a terrifying sight.Out on the bay were the towering masts of a British fleet, and rowing toward them were landing craft filled with Redcoats. Admiral Cockburn, “The Scourge of the Chesapeake,” had brought his reign of terror to the place the Marquis de Lafayette had named "Harbor of Mercy". As his raiders swept ashore, the American militia fled, leaving only one defiant Irishman standing in their way.
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
foxbaltimore.com

Home takeovers become more frequent costing owners thousands

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Owners of a Northwest Baltimore home had just completed renovations and was preparing to put the home on the market, however, plans changed almost overnight. "We noticed someone living in the house," said Jack Resnick of Platinum Realty. Owners say the lockbox on the front door...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Outdoor summer concert series

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Hotel at Arundel Preserve will host its free outdoor concert series bringing entertainment to community residents all summer long. Director of Sales and Marketing for the Hotel at Arundel Preserve Matthew Jones shares more about the series.
BALTIMORE, MD
realtormarney.com

Baltimore Wine and Food Festival 2022

The Baltimore Food and Wine Festival 2022 will be held June 25, 2022 in a new location at the Timonium Fairgrounds. From 1-6pm, you can try over 150 local and international wines, beer, and spirits, get food from local Baltimore food trucks, and listen to live music all afternoon!. General...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Fireworks shows canceled, rescheduled due to worker shortages

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A shortage of qualified pyrotechnic workers has resulted in the rescheduling or cancellation of Independence Day fireworks displays in some of the region's communities, according to local officials. Fireworks displays have been rescheduled in Vienna, Virginia, and the City of Fairfax from July 4th to...
COLLEGE PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy