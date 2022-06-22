ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bulldozer crushes illegal dirt bikes, ATVs, minibikes in New York City

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32vQP2_0gIlhx6000

New York Mayor Eric Adams is sending a message to the riders of illegal dirt bikes, ATVs and minibikes in the city.

Adams said that there has been an 88% increase in seizures of the bikes when compared to last year, SILive.com reported.

He called the bikes “loud, intimidating and dangerous,” during a media event in Brooklyn this week.

The event ended with Adams giving the signal to a bulldozer driver to crush nearly a hundred seized dirt bikes, ATVs and minibikes.

Since the start of the year, the New York Police Department has taken almost 2,000 illegal motorbikes and ATVs off the streets, WNYW reported.

Many were illegal since they don’t have the necessary equipment to allow them to be ridden on the street. Instead, they’re designed for off-roading.

The NYPD will destroy bikes only when it cannot find the owners.

The department says it doesn’t sell or donate the illegal bikes to keep them off the streets, WNYW reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

15-year-old injured in suspected subway surfing attempt

NEW YORK CITY — A teenager is recovering Friday after being injured while apparently subway surfing, according to multiple reports. The 15-year-old boy was hospitalized Friday in critical condition after falling from the top of a 7 train in Queens during rush hour on Thursday, WABC-TV and WNBC reported. Authorities told WNBC that they believe the teen was riding on top of a southbound train when he hit his head on an unknown object near the 111th Street and Roosevelt Avenue station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHIO Dayton

Pride parades march on with new urgency across US

NEW YORK — (AP) — Parades celebrating LGBTQ pride kick off in some of America's biggest cities Sunday amid new fears about the potential erosion of freedoms won through decades of activism. The annual marches in New York, San Francisco, Chicago and elsewhere take place just two days...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHIO Dayton

Javier no-hitting Yanks thru 7 innings, Astros lead 1-0

NEW YORK — (AP) — Houston's Cristian Javier has held the New York Yankees hitless through seven innings Saturday in a game the Astros lead 1-0. Javier has struck out a career-high 13 and walked one, throwing 71 of 115 pitches for strikes. His previous high was 107 pitches against Seattle on April 27 last year.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Cars
WHIO Dayton

Astros 3 outs away from combined no-hitter at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK — (AP) — Houston's Cristian Javier and Héctor Neris have held the New York Yankees hitless through eight innings Saturday in a game the Astros lead 2-0. Javier pitched seven innings with a career-high 13 strikeouts and one walk, throwing 71 of 115 pitches for strikes. His previous high was 107 pitches against Seattle on April 27 last year.
HOUSTON, TX
WHIO Dayton

Astros' Javier, bullpen combine to no-hit Yanks in 3-0 win

NEW YORK — (AP) — Cristian Javier kept sending the New York Yankees back to their dugout in short order, taming his often inconsistent control and thwarting the team with baseball's best record, most runs and preeminent power. “We call him ‘The Reptile,’ because he doesn’t show any...
HOUSTON, TX
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
84K+
Followers
110K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy