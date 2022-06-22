Bulldozer crushes illegal dirt bikes, ATVs, minibikes in New York City

New York Mayor Eric Adams is sending a message to the riders of illegal dirt bikes, ATVs and minibikes in the city.

Adams said that there has been an 88% increase in seizures of the bikes when compared to last year, SILive.com reported.

He called the bikes “loud, intimidating and dangerous,” during a media event in Brooklyn this week.

The event ended with Adams giving the signal to a bulldozer driver to crush nearly a hundred seized dirt bikes, ATVs and minibikes.

Since the start of the year, the New York Police Department has taken almost 2,000 illegal motorbikes and ATVs off the streets, WNYW reported.

Many were illegal since they don’t have the necessary equipment to allow them to be ridden on the street. Instead, they’re designed for off-roading.

The NYPD will destroy bikes only when it cannot find the owners.

The department says it doesn’t sell or donate the illegal bikes to keep them off the streets, WNYW reported.

