Atlanta, GA

Ludacris to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame in same year as his ‘brother’ Paul Walker

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper and actor Ludacris will soon have his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Walk of Fame selection panel announced Friday that Ludacris will be among the honorees for this year’s star recipients.

“The panel thoughtfully selected these talented individuals, and we can’t wait to celebrate them as they become part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway,” said Hollywood Walk of fame chair Ellen K.

Also included in the 24 honorees for this year’s walk of fame is Paul Walker. Ludacris starred next to Walker in several of the Fast and Furious movies, some of which were filmed here in Atlanta.

In an Instagram post, Ludacris said he was honored to be chosen in “the same year as my brother.”

This year’s motion picture recipients also include Bill Pullman, Uma Thurman, Vince Vaughn, John Waters, Juanita Moore, Paul Walker, Jon Favreau, Mindy Kaling, Martin Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, Garrett Morris, Ellen Pompeo, Marc Anthony, Irving Azoff, Sheila E., Jonas Brothers, Lenny Kravitz, Blake Shelton, Charlie Wilson, Jenni Rivera, Lang Lang, Melba Moore and Pentatonix.

The Walk of Fame said dates have not been chosen yet for the star ceremonies. It said recipients have two years to schedule star ceremonies.

©2022 Cox Media Group

