New monument celebrates U.S. Colored Troops, history at Clarksville's Fort Defiance

More than 150 people gathered at Fort Defiance Civil War Park & Interpretive Center Saturday to take part in the official unveiling of a new historical monument celebrating Clarksville's U.S. Colored Troops and their service to the community.

The Mt. Olive Cemetery Historical Preservation Society spearheaded the creation of the monument, which honors 170,000 U.S. Colored Troops, many of whom were former slaves and served in the Union Army during the Civil War.

Board member Tyler Nolting hosted the ceremony.

"You will see 32 American flags leading to the monument," Nolting told the crowd. "Since Memorial Day, these flags have been waving over each of the graves of the 32 veterans interred at Mt. Olive Cemetery.”

Nolting spoke about the monument, itself.

It's a life-size bronze-casting and Georgian granite monument, one of four produced by Tennessee sculptor Roy W. Butler.

“The statue and monument combined stand nine feet high,” Nolting said. “As you will soon see, it is an impressive tribute to these men and their service.”

The Montgomery County Public Arts Committee, The LPCE Nicholson Leadership Foundation, Phyllis Smith, The Clarksville Arts and Heritage Development Council and North Central Institute were major donors for the project.

The ceremony featured an invocation by Larry Well as well as a performance of the National Anthem by Nettie Thomas, of Women Veterans of America Chapter 47.

Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett and Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts made brief statements before Mt. Olive Cemetery Historical Preservation Society President Nick Nicholson spoke, stressing the society's mission to, “emphasize the influence and contributions of African Americans regarding the history, education, development, growth and culture of the Clarksville, Tennessee area.

“In 1863, the Army started recruiting African American men, and over the course of the war, approximately 200,000 answered the call," Nicholson said. "They formed the USCT, which consisted of 135 regiments of infantry soldiers, six regiments of cavalry, one regiment of light artillery and 13 regiments of heavy artillery.”

Nicholson also touched on the timing of the unveiling.

“Though President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, very few slaves were immediately freed," he said. "A full 2-1/2 years after the proclamation, the last enslaved African Americans in Texas were pronounced free people. That momentous date, June 19, 1865, has been proclaimed Juneteenth, and celebrated annually ever since.”

The audience was treated to performances by Lucas Blair and Albert Nolting. Blair read Lewis Douglass' Letter to Amelia, while being accompanied by Nolting on guitar. The pair also performed a second song as Mikhalia Ferguson and Karlos Klegg danced an original interpretive dance.

The last performance of the day featured Michael Rix, an author, actor and banjo player. He performed his original song "Fighting For Their Day."

Fort Defiance Civil War Park & Interpretive Center is located at 120 Duncan Street. Summer hours are Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: New monument celebrates U.S. Colored Troops, history at Clarksville's Fort Defiance