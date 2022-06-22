DeSoto cities take different approaches to regulating rental property

Horn Lake aldermen have voted to establish regulations for rental property owners while Olive Branch elected officials have taken a step back from enacting any regulations.

DeSoto County cities have been discussing the influx of rentals, particularly the trending practice of larger companies outbidding single families to buy private homes to rent.

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite, who has been in communication with other local mayors about the issue, was the first to publicly sound the alarm and urge his aldermen to take action.

“The majority of the people believe it’s time to do something about it,” he said. “Everyone recognizes the problem.”

He also has been the most direct about what’s at stake throughout DeSoto County.

“It is statistically a fact, not everyone, but that non-owner-occupied properties have more maintenance issues, more street curb appeal problems. It creates more crime,” Musselwhite said. “It’s all related.”

Southaven Ward 4 Alderman Joel Gallagher said: “This is the number one issue facing our city and our future.”

Musselwhite estimated in a May meeting that up to 35% of the single-family houses in Southaven are rental properties, about the same as in Horn Lake.

He said he and his staff will have something for aldermen to vote on soon. Meanwhile, Horn Lake became the first city in the county to enact a regulation on rentals Tuesday night, June 21.

The Horn Lake Board of Aldermen voted 4-3 to establish a licensing procedure and expects to vote on a property maintenance ordinance next month that will apply to every house in the city.

Horn Lake also will use homestead exemption property records to identify rental properties, but it will take a while to create a registry of properties and list ways to directly contact owners.

Latimer estimated a multi-month timetable on registry creation.

“The key thing, if there’s work to be done, a citation issued, it’ll go to the property owner, not the renter,” Mayor Allen Latimer said.

Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams asked his aldermen what they wanted to do – move forward with an ordinance that will regulate rentals or table the issue indefinitely.

About 16% of the 17,500 houses in Olive Branch are rentals. Discussions have included charging business license fees for each rental property.

“It’s not going to slow rentals down,” Adams said. “It’s not going to stop them … but it’s a way to manage the rental homes.”

“I agree with you,” Ward 1 Alderman Earhart said to the mayor. “I think the intent is to slow them down, but I don’t know that they’re going to stop, regardless of what we charge.”

Earhart made the motion to table the issue and ask the city staff to continue to monitor the situation.

Olive Branch code enforcement has the option of using a new property maintenance ordinance against any property, rental or not, that falls into disrepair. Southaven also has such an ordinance while Hernando city officials have discussed adopting one.

Olive Branch Ward 6 Alderman Dale Dickerson said he believes homeowners associations will have more latitude with rentals by enforcing or changing covenants that outlaw them in their subdivisions.

“It’s not an easy thing to change a covenant,” he said. “I know.”

Despite his fervor to curb potential decline in property values, Southaven’s mayor is torn how to best balance resident rights and property owner rights. He solicited his aldermen for insight.

“It’s very complicated for a city to charge (a fee). How in the world do you tell someone who they can sell their home to? I’ll be honest with you. I have mixed feelings.

“I want to hear from you.”