Pennsylvania has recently opened its Medicaid enrollment and plan selection period, but with some very notable plan changes. As the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) opened its plan selection period for Medicaid (Medical Assistance or MA) yesterday, they also announced significant changes to insurance plans. On September 1, 2022, DHS will implement new physical health managed care agreements resulting in some consumers having to choose a new physical health plan.

