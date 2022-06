One of may favorite things about country music is how diverse the sound and content can be. There can be grand love songs, beachy beer-drinking songs, melancholic break-up songs. But one of my personal favorite vibes is the haunting country song. Now, I’ll admit I’m going to be a little broad with this phrase. When I think of haunting country songs, I think of songs that talk about ghosts or southern mythology or that have that specific almost bluesy sound. […] The post Ghosts, The Sea, & Other Haunting Moments In Country Music first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 22 MINUTES AGO