BLACKFOOT — Spray paint vandalism and the destruction of a toilet have caused the city of Blackfoot to lock up public city park bathrooms during the night. “The spray paint, the markers, or pushing stuff over or leaving debris in the bathrooms has been pretty common. But the breaking of the toilet and ripping the stall walls down and different things like that —- that’s a new level right there,” said Greg Austin, public information officer for the city of Blackfoot.

BLACKFOOT, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO