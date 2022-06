Wednesday felt a lot more comfortable thanks to the cooler, less humid air filtering in behind Tuesday night’s frontal passage. High temperatures for most landed in the upper 80s, with the Rockford Airport just touching the 90-degree mark. While that does sound warm, dew points during the afternoon remained in the 50s. So the air didn’t feel nearly as humid as Monday and Tuesday. Now, if you loved yesterday’s weather, you’ll be happy to know that more of the same can be expected for our Thursday.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO