After a brief but well-regarded segue into the Marvel universe with Doctor Strange, director Scott Derrickson returns to his horror-drama roots with The Black Phone, a solid, spooky period chiller. Like his breakthrough picture, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, it combines conventional horror themes – in this case a masked child murderer (fully and terrifyingly inhabited by Ethan Hawke) and a supernatural element – with a rewarding depth of dramatic detail. The backdrop, blue-collar Denver in the late 1970s, is evoked through a nicotine and spilled Coors palette and the kind of parenting that is hands off apart from the occasional beatings.

MOVIES ・ 36 MINUTES AGO