ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

A new dawn for West Palm Beach's historic Sunset Lounge

kclu.org
 3 days ago

The Sunset Lounge in West Palm Beach, Florida, was once a hot...

www.kclu.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Palm Beach Daily News

Hallmark, Lifetime movie superfans celebrate campy classics at West Palm Beach convention

WEST PALM BEACH — Christmas in July came one month early Saturday as Hallmark Channel movie buffs, soap opera super fans and daytime sitcom devotees gathered in West Palm Beach at the RomaDrama Live! convention.  There, they bought merchandise, listened to producers speak about casting and working with actors, and encountered their favorite silver screen stars.  For Sally...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Water Treatment Dates Set, May Taste Weird In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Readers serviced by Palm Beach County water can expect water to taste a bit strange throughout July. Water Utilities is preparing to flush the lines. BocaNewsNow.com, constantly surprised by the number of people who have absolutely no idea where […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sunset Lounge#Npr
Marconews.com

Best BBQ in Florida: Here's 12 restaurants, food trucks from Palm Beach to Pensacola

Summer is here and the time is right for some grilling. It's a favorite outdoor activity but occasionally you want to enjoy barbecue that someone else grills. There's something about Floridians and barbecue. Maybe it's because the term "barbecue" — the English word from the Spanish "barbacoa" — has origins from the language of the Taíno people in the Caribbean and the Timucua of Florida, who called it "barabicu."
FLORIDA STATE
bocaratontribune.com

Boca West Country Club Selects Fry/Straka Global Course Design

Boca Raton, FL – Boca West Country Club has commissioned the award-winning team of Fry/Straka Global Golf Course Design to assist with a new master plan for course improvements. Boca West is continuously ranked as one of the top residential golf clubs in the world, and architects Pete Dye,...
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
State
Florida State
bocaratontribune.com

Boynton Beach Hosting Free First Friday @ 5 Concert

Boynton Beach, FL – On Friday, July 1, the City of Boynton Beach will feature ALIVE BEAT at its First Friday @ 5 Concert. With over 20+ years of playing experience, this three-piece band will energize the crowd with Classic and Modern Rock, Blues, Reggae, Pop, and Latin music. Playing across Palm Beach County in locations such as Two Georges, Deck 84 and Cooper Blues, ALIVE BEAT is well known for energizing crowds.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Strong inland storms possible Friday evening

Isolated, strong storms are possible for inland South Florida Friday. Areas besides the coastal parts of the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County are under a marginal risk for severe storms. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. The main time frame...
ENVIRONMENT
bocamag.com

Summer Happy Hour Specials in Delray

The words “summer” and “happy” aren’t usually found together during the Florida sweatbox season, but a few Delray watering holes are helping locals beat the heat with happy hour specials all season long. Check out this list of spots to sip and save during the sweltering Florida summer.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

West Palm Beach police investigate Friday morning shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting. It happened on 21st Street near AE Isaac Avenue. FWC: Bear shot 4 times with shotguns, did not show signs of aggression. Police say one person suffered a minor gunshot wound and that those involved...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Derelict, sunken boats are clogging this South Florida cove and stinking the waters. A fix is in the works.

They are homeless, left to drown or rot forever in the waters off the ocean. Owners who no longer want their watercraft leave these unfortunate vessels in what has become a makeshift junkyard in a cove within feet of the Intracoastal. Neighbors say it’s unsightly and stinking up the waters. Owners pull in so they can dump sewage overboard without oversight. The vessels rock aimlessly, bumping ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy