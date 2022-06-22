A new dawn for West Palm Beach's historic Sunset Lounge

WEST PALM BEACH — Christmas in July came one month early Saturday as Hallmark Channel movie buffs, soap opera super fans and daytime sitcom devotees gathered in West Palm Beach at the RomaDrama Live! convention.
There, they bought merchandise, listened to producers speak about casting and working with actors, and encountered their favorite silver screen stars.
After two years of hosting successful weekend pop-ups in West Palm Beach, NYC’s famed Pig Beach BBQ will open its first location in Florida. Pig Beach BBQ Palm Beach is located at 2400 S. Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach. The restaurant, which currently has two New York City-based locations, is slated to open on Thursday, June 30.
WEST PALM BEACH — It feels like a loved one has died, said Francine Sachs, president of the Emergency Medical Assistance. Like a loved one who’s been sick for a long time. She knew it was coming, but the pain is still awful. The people crowded around her...
Summer is here and the time is right for some grilling. It's a favorite outdoor activity but occasionally you want to enjoy barbecue that someone else grills. There's something about Floridians and barbecue. Maybe it's because the term "barbecue" — the English word from the Spanish "barbacoa" — has origins from the language of the Taíno people in the Caribbean and the Timucua of Florida, who called it "barabicu."
Boca Raton, FL – Boca West Country Club has commissioned the award-winning team of Fry/Straka Global Golf Course Design to assist with a new master plan for course improvements. Boca West is continuously ranked as one of the top residential golf clubs in the world, and architects Pete Dye,...
Eight Palm Beach County restaurants earned a spot on Yelp’s inaugural “Top 100 Places to Eat in Florida” list, the crowd-sourced review site announced this week.
Yelpers raved about the fresh fish at Boca Raton’s Poke Jay Hawaiian-style restaurant, number 16 on the list.
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher did her homework, and now she is a proud homeowner, opening doors to her dreams with her children along for the ride, thanks to hours of sweat equity and Habitat fir Humanity. Shataedra Ferguson posed for the cameras alongside her son...
Boynton Beach, FL – On Friday, July 1, the City of Boynton Beach will feature ALIVE BEAT at its First Friday @ 5 Concert. With over 20+ years of playing experience, this three-piece band will energize the crowd with Classic and Modern Rock, Blues, Reggae, Pop, and Latin music. Playing across Palm Beach County in locations such as Two Georges, Deck 84 and Cooper Blues, ALIVE BEAT is well known for energizing crowds.
Isolated, strong storms are possible for inland South Florida Friday. Areas besides the coastal parts of the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County are under a marginal risk for severe storms. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. The main time frame...
Coronavirus levels have dropped by more than half in the past two weeks in northern Palm Beach County sewage, indicating a decline of the latest wave of infections that has yet to appear in official statistics statewide. The number of viral genetic fragments detected this week in the Jupiter-Tequesta area...
The words “summer” and “happy” aren’t usually found together during the Florida sweatbox season, but a few Delray watering holes are helping locals beat the heat with happy hour specials all season long. Check out this list of spots to sip and save during the sweltering Florida summer.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting. It happened on 21st Street near AE Isaac Avenue. FWC: Bear shot 4 times with shotguns, did not show signs of aggression. Police say one person suffered a minor gunshot wound and that those involved...
They are homeless, left to drown or rot forever in the waters off the ocean. Owners who no longer want their watercraft leave these unfortunate vessels in what has become a makeshift junkyard in a cove within feet of the Intracoastal. Neighbors say it’s unsightly and stinking up the waters. Owners pull in so they can dump sewage overboard without oversight. The vessels rock aimlessly, bumping ...
The Sick and Shut Down List comes back from a technology-forced hiatus and this week we have something new and unique added to the menu of violations: Rice in a bucket that previously held pool sanitizer (not food grade storage). This didn’t happen at the same place that had two flies in the panko.
LAKE WORTH BEACH — A person was struck and killed Wednesday morning by a Brightline train in Lake Worth Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office reported.
The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. on the southbound FEC railroad track, just north of the intersection of 10th Avenue North and North G Street. PBSO investigators...
