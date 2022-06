Mayor Russ Trimble, Polk County Supervisor Angela Connolly and Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham will hold a news conference on Thursday, June 23, at 3:30 p.m. to announce new initiatives designed to spruce up homes, increase home ownership for low- and moderate-income Iowans and help with down payment assistance.

WEST DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO