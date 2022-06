Star middle linebacker Jack Campbell is back to guide what is arguably Iowa’s most talented position group. The 6-foot-5, 243 pound senior out of Cedar Falls, Iowa, led the nation in tackles last season with 143. As a result, he’s deservedly been on the receiving end of all sorts of preseason love. Phil Steele and Athlon Sports both like Campbell to repeat as a first-team All-Big Ten selection. In fact, Phil Steele is projecting a first-team All-American season for Campbell. Campbell has been named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy watchlist alongside cornerback Riley Moss and ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has Campbell ranked...

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 36 MINUTES AGO