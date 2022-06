The agenda has been set for the next Pennington County Board of Commissioners meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, June 28th. Items on the agenda include Recognition of Citizens, where individual’s present may address the Board about items not on the regular agenda. Other agenda items include Human Services Director Julie Sjostrand, Shannon Olson, and Oliver “Skip” Swanson from the Heritage Community Center, Travis Giffen with the City of Thief River Falls, County Engineer Mike Flaagan, Sheriff Ray Kuznia. The Board is also scheduled to hear from the County Auditor-Treasurer, County Attorney, and County Coordinator.

THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO