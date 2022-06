Chicago Fire (3-7-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (5-7-3, 10th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +121, Chicago +219, Draw +236; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out D.C. United 1-0, the Chicago Fire face the Houston Dynamo. The Dynamo are...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO