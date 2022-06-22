Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Starting Pitcher Kevin McGovern Has Made History… Again!

(Fargo, ND) -- Pro-abortion activists filled Fargo streets on Friday following a Supreme Court Decision which impacted abortion rights across the country. The group gathered outside of Fargo's Federal Courthouse on Friday following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, a decades old decision which legalized and protected abortion rights across the United States. The new ruling, which can be found here, removes the right to an abortion, leaving the decision up to individual states. North Dakota is one of thirteen states which have trigger laws in place, a law which would move to ban abortion the moment Roe v. Wade is overturned.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO