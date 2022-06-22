ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Starting Pitcher Kevin McGovern Has Made History… Again!

By James McCarty
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday night Kevin McGovern broke his third American Association pitching record. This time he secured the record breaking 56th career win on the mound....

Baseball
