ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Lake Powell Low Water Update – June 17th, 2022

By Becca Shepherd
lakepowelllife.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article As of June 16, the lake had risen to elevation 3537.49 (feet above sea level). Boat ramps are fully operational for motorized vessels of all sizes in North Lake Powell at Bullfrog North and in South Lake Powell at Wahweap’s Stateline Auxiliary. An Alternative Anchoring Pilot Program...

www.lakepowelllife.com

Comments / 0

Related
lakepowelllife.com

Feature: Lake Powell Fishing Report for June 24, 2022

My son and I traveled up lake on my weekly fishing trip trying to discern how fishing had changed since last week. We were looking at the massive rock fall which happened a few weeks ago in the main channel between Navajo Canyon and Warm Creek. The scarred rock ledge is very impressive but we were immediately distracted by the sound of splashing and the vision of schooling stripers jumping out of the water. The adrenalin kicked in and we went into attack mode as we saw a school of slurping stripers rolling on the surface. We grabbed our fishing rods and cast rattletraps and shallow running crankbaits beyond the feeding school and quickly reeled the lures through the feeding fish. We each caught a fat and feisty 16-inch striper. By the time the fish were unhooked the school dove into deep water. We waited a few minutes but they did not come back up. So, we moved on.
HOBBIES
AccuWeather

Lake Mead water levels drop closer to dead pool status

The nation’s largest reservoir is at its lowest level since it was filled in the 1930s, and experts say that the declining water levels are ‘deadly serious.’. Water levels at Lake Mead dropped to historic lows this week with persistent drought exacerbated by climate change and increased water demands driving the reservoir closer to becoming a "dead pool."
ENVIRONMENT
ksl.com

Flash flooding hits southern Utah national parks, closing roads

CAPITOL REEF NATIONAL PARK — Flash flooding hit Capitol Reef National Park on Thursday, affecting both visitors and park rangers, Wayne County spokeswoman Kassidee Brown said. Park rangers were able to get visitors out of the wash in Grand Wash on Thursday, Brown said. There were only minor cuts...
WAYNE COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Lake#Vehicles#Bullfrog North#Beach Bags Tm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances ramping up this weekend

PHOENIX — The monsoon is back in action across Arizona bringing strong winds, blowing dust, lightning and rain!. Storms chances will continue each day as monsoon moisture continues to flow in. We're also tracking Tropical Storm Celia off the western coast of Mexico. While the storm is not headed...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tubac, the earliest European settlement in Arizona

TUBAC, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A short 45-minute drive south of Tucson on Interstate 19 brings you to a spot that was once the most remote part of the Spanish Empire’s New World on this continent. Located in Santa Cruz County, situated beside the Santa Cruz River, the community of Tubac is the site of the oldest European settlement in what is now Arizona. Human habitation of the area is traced back to Hohokam occupation between 300 and 1500 A.D. The Tohono O’odham people followed. The name of the community, Tubac, is derived from a Tohono O’odham name Cuwak, meaning “place of dark water.” It was the Tohono O’odham people who greeted the Jesuit missionaries when they came to convert the native people in the late 17th century.
TUBAC, AZ
bouldercityreview.com

Lake level decline worse than anticipated

A megadrought is draining Lake Mead faster than anticipated. Water shortages and demand on the Colorado River Basin will require reductions in water use of 2 million to 4 million acre-feet in 2023 to preserve “critical levels” at Lake Mead and Lake Powell, Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton told the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources in testimony recently.
BOULDER CITY, NV
CBS Minnesota

Heavy rain closes roads in parts of central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A deluge of rain in parts of central Minnesota has flooded streets and closed roads.Weather observers say more than 4 inches of rain fell overnight Thursday into Friday in St. Cloud where storm drains were unable to keep up with the downpour.The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported U.S. Highway 10 near Randall was completely flooded across both the northbound and southbound lanes.The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol said Friday that Highway 10 between Highway 115 in Randall and Morrison County Road 117 in Cushing are closed due to flooding."Additional state, county, township or city roads may be closed due to flooding. Please be alert, give yourself extra time and expect changes," the agencies urged.
RANDALL, MN
AZFamily

High gas prices impacting one Arizona company’s ability to give back

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - At this point, high gas prices are unfortunately nothing new to Arizonans. It’s led many in our state to change their plans to include less driving. But that lack of driving has had negative consequences for Valley company Waste Not. The Scottsdale-based company distributes...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
S. F. Mori

Passing Through A Small Corner of Arizona

Driving by car from Southern California or Las Vegas to Utah. The road to Utah(Image is author's) Everyone knows that traveling from the Los Angeles or San Diego areas of California to Utah by car will require going through Nevada. Las Vegas is on the way. Some people may think it is barren country, but there is a lot to see as people drive along that stretch of highway.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Deadly freeway crash shuts down I-10 at Loop 101

State lawmakers approve $526 million for education budget in AZ state budget. Educators, school board members, and administrators say they’ll be working together to make the budget work. Although the number seems like a lot of money, several organizations in the state say that it’s more of a compromise.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona wildland firefighter loses home, dogs in fire

State lawmakers approve $526 million for education budget in AZ state budget. Educators, school board members, and administrators say they’ll be working together to make the budget work. Although the number seems like a lot of money, several organizations in the state say that it’s more of a compromise.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Cheyenne Post

Fatal Accident in Western Wyoming

On June 19, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 506 on US 191 south of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Around 2:47 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover. A 2006 Nissan Altima was headed north on US 191. The driver of the Nissan could not maintain...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy