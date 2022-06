Dreame Technology is dedicated to making smart home appliances cleaner and more accessible, and that’s what the DreameBot D10 Plus is designed to do. DreameBot D10 Plus combines the latest innovations in robot vacuum technology from Dreame to create a super-powered cleaning assistant. This auto-empty robot vacuum and mop offers up to 45 days of hands-free cleaning, uses the same LiDAR technology in new iPhones to map its surroundings, and packs in more power than its competitors for an affordable price.

