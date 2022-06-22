Coconino County Now in Stage 3 Fire Restrictions

The Sedona Airport is playing a big role in Northern Arizona during yet another concerning fire season. “Residents need to understand we are using the [Sedona Airport] because of the logistical support and they can get pulled off for more fires too since this is kind of the central part of the state,” Arizona Division of Emergency Management Public Information Officer Mike Reichling said. “Payson has a heliport setup, too, and then there are some other ones around, but the airports all share resources as needed. And this is a good location for that.”

SEDONA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO