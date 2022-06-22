ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconino County, AZ

Coconino County Now in Stage 3 Fire Restrictions

By Becca Shepherd
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 3 p.m. on June 17, 2022, Coconino County entered Stage 3 Fire Restrictions. The restrictions apply for all of Coconino County. Fire restrictions are enacted to help protect public health and safety by...

Coconino County continues to work on containing Pipeline Fire

First reported the morning of Sunday, June 12, the Pipeline Fire has since burned over 26,500 acres with 80% containment as of June 23. As residents return home from evacuation, locals fear a dry, hot and windy season. 57-year-old Matthew Riser is suspected of lighting the initial fire. Riser was...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Pipeline, Haywire Fire Update for June 24th

Monsoonal storms will continue to develop and pass through the area into next week, bringing the possibility of lightning and isolated heavy precipitation around the fire area. Showers and thunderstorms with the potential to produce flash flooding and debris flow off the Pipeline Fire scar, as well as the Tunnel and Museum fire scars, may occur. Cloud cover, high relative humidity, and precipitation will continue to minimize fire behavior. Heat and smoke will still be present within the fire perimeter as interior pockets continue to burn unconsumed fuels.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Mayor Gives Updates on COVID and Possible Roundabout

Last night’s city council meeting had a full agenda and many topics were covered. During the Mayor’s update, Mayor Diak reported that our community is still in a ‘low-risk’ category in regards to COVID-19 cases. Coconino County overall is at a moderate level still, and is...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Sedona Airport hosts firefighting helicopters

The Sedona Airport is playing a big role in Northern Arizona during yet another concerning fire season. “Residents need to understand we are using the [Sedona Airport] because of the logistical support and they can get pulled off for more fires too since this is kind of the central part of the state,” Arizona Division of Emergency Management Public Information Officer Mike Reichling said. “Payson has a heliport setup, too, and then there are some other ones around, but the airports all share resources as needed. And this is a good location for that.”
SEDONA, AZ
Pro-choice protesters block traffic in Downtown Flagstaff

On Friday, the United States Supreme Court voted to overturn the landmark decision of Roe v. Wade and end a person’s constitutional right to abortion. States will now set their own precedents for when abortion services can be provided. In Arizona, Senate Bill 1164 restricts doctors from performing abortions...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Navajo Nation reports 60 communities with uncontrolled COVID-19 spread

Navajo Nation health officials have reported more than 300 new known cases of COVID-19 over a four-day period ending Tuesday that includes the holiday weekend. They also say there were two confirmed deaths from the virus. In addition, based on infections over the first two weeks of June, the tribe...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 17:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-23 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 529 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Village At Oak Creek, or 8 miles south of Sedona, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Camp Verde, Sedona, Munds Park, Mcguireville, Village At Oak Creek, Montezuma Castle National Monument, Montezuma Well, Rimrock, Middle Verde, Lake Montezuma, Cornville, Wet Beaver Creek Campground, Red Rock State Park, V Bar V Visitors Center and Manzanita Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Candidate Essay: Jennifer Strait says short-term rentals have destroyed the community fabric

It is an honor to introduce myself. I grew up in a small town outside of Chicago calling the cornfields my playground and long-time friends that I can still call upon today. I am lucky to have been raised by both parents. A mother who was an avid writer teaching me the value of communication and grounding of a feminist, guiding me to stand for empowering justice.
SEDONA, AZ
Missing hiker search quiets

More than two weeks ago, Flagstaff hiker Axel Brugere went missing in Oak Creek Canyon, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has not reported any updates. “We have moved to a limited continuous search,” CCSO Public Information Officer Jon Paxton said. “We will continue to follow up on any leads we get. But we are no longer having an active search.”
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Politics
A Breathtaking Small Town to Visit in Arizona

Look no further than Arizona's small towns if you are seeking a true taste of the American West. Whether you want to explore the state's natural wonders or see its vibrant art scene, there is much to keep you busy here. And as a small-town starter, Sedona may be of interest to you.
SEDONA, AZ

