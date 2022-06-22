Balancing on one leg for 10 seconds may predict likelihood of living or dying, study says

Congenital heart disease (CHD) is often associated with fetal growth abnormalities. During the first trimester of pregnancy, the heart and placenta develop concurrently, and share key developmental pathways. It is hypothesized that defective morphogenesis of either organ is synergistically linked. However, many studies determined to understand the mechanisms behind CHD overlook the contribution of the placenta. In this study, we aimed to identify commonly expressed genes between first trimester heart and placenta cells using two publicly available single cell sequencing databases. Using a systematic computational approach, we identified 328 commonly expressed genes between heart and placenta endothelial cells and enrichment in pathways including Vasculature Development (GO:0001944, FDR 2.90Eâˆ’30), and Angiogenesis (GO:0001525, FDR 1.18Eâˆ’27). We also found, in comparison with fetal heart endothelial cells, 197 commonly expressed genes with placenta extravillous trophoblasts, 128 with cytotrophoblasts and 80 with syncytiotrophoblasts, and included genes such as FLT1, GATA2, ENG and CDH5. Finally, comparison of first trimester cardiomyocytes and placenta cytotrophoblasts revealed 53 commonly expressed genes and enrichment in biological processes integral to cellular function including Cellular Respiration (GO:0045333; FDR 5.05Eâˆ’08), Ion Transport (GO:0006811; FDR 2.08Eâˆ’02), and Oxidation"“Reduction Process (GO:0055114; FDR 1.58Eâˆ’07). Overall, our results identify specific genes and cellular pathways common between first trimester fetal heart and placenta cells which if disrupted may concurrently contribute to the developmental perturbations resulting in CHD.

