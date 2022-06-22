ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Balancing on one leg for 10 seconds may predict likelihood of living or dying, study says

By Scott Gleeson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou're twice as likely to die in the next decade if you're unable to balance on one foot for 10 seconds, according to a new study. Conversely, the study suggests that your ability to balance on one foot points to longer life expectancy. The peer-reviewed study conducted by Brazilian...

Arlene Fisher
3d ago

Really, I have an arthritic hip and balance is a little harder on one side, so I am going to die? Not buying it I am healthy!

Bengy Kossmann
3d ago

a good way to accomplish this easily is to put on and take off socks and shoes while standing. it takes a few months but doing it at least 2 times a day is an easy habit to get into.

Karen Foraz
3d ago

Health issues as diabetes, stroke, obesity and many others after 60 is a good indicator that you may not live another 10yrs or so. You don't have to stand on one foot to figure that out. I hope no one's falls and breaks a bone while they're trying this to questionably wanting to predict the future. 🥺😂😳

