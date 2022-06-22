ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

16 Top Water Parks in Texas

By Kara Williams
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndoor and outdoor water parks in Texas appeal to all ages with thrilling, steep water slides and mellow lazy rivers. Many offer areas just for toddlers with gentle splash pads and zero-entry pools, while others boast relaxing soaking areas with swim-up bars for adults. Some of the best water parks in...

travel.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
City
Galveston, TX
City
Pflugerville, TX
City
Roanoke, TX
City
Austin, TX
Abby Joseph

3 Legendary Events That Happened in Texas

They say everything's bigger in Texas, and that may be true when it comes to the state's history. From bloody battles to daring heists, Texas has seen its share of famous events. Here are just a few of the most notable moments in the Lone Star State's past.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Dallas is giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, and so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. Today, I wanted to showcase the richest person in Dallas and what he is doing to help the people of Dallas and across the country.
DALLAS, TX
myfoxzone.com

These are the new attractions coming to the State Fair of Texas this year

DALLAS — Every year, the State Fair of Texas brings thousands to Fair Park to celebrate new foods, attractions and events. You know the staples, like chowing down on a Fletcher's corny dog while watching the Red River Showdown. On the fair grounds, however, there will be a handful of new attractions for fairgoers to enjoy.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Water Slides#Deep Water#White Water#Indoor Water Park#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Cub Paw Pool
nrn.com

Nation’s Only Chicken Salad Franchise Continues to Expand Across Texas, Inks Deals for Locations Across Austin, Dallas and San Antonio

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, has announced the signing of franchise agreements that will bring nearly 20 new restaurants to the state over the next five years. The brand has signed two major deals over the past year in Texas— one for 8-units in San Antonio in October 2021 and most recently one for 8-units in Austin. Texas continues to prove itself as a prime area for expansion as Chicken Salad Chick builds on the success of its 21 existing locations across Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston. The brand plans to open five new locations in Texas this year, which add to its goal to open 50 locations across the country by the end of 2022.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Palo Pinto Dempsey Fire Has Consumed Nearly 12,000 Acres

A wildfire in Palo Pinto County has consumed thousands of acres and prompted evacuations, authorities say. The fire, dubbed the Dempsey Fire, consumed 11,600 acres by Saturday evening in a rural area west of Mineral Wells and was still only 12% contained, the Texas A&M Forest Service said. According to...
PALO PINTO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
TheDailyBeast

Spectrum to Pay Millions to Family of Texas Woman Killed by Cable Man

Charter Communications, the cable company also known as Spectrum, will pay $357 million to the family of a Texas woman who was murdered by a Spectrum cable installer in 2019, a Dallas jury has ruled. Betty Thomas, 83, was stabbed to death by Roy Holden Jr. after he went to her house for a service call in Dec. 2019 then returned the next day to rob and kill her. The jury found that Spectrum was negligent in Thomas’ death because the company failed to properly vet Holden, ignored warning signs, and didn’t regulate the use of company cars by employees who were off-duty. Holden, who is serving life in prison, used his Spectrum key card to access a company vehicle when he wasn’t on the clock in order to drive to Thomas’ house to rob and stab her, for which he also used a company-issued knife and gloves. Testimony also revealed that Holden stole the credit cards and checks of multiple elderly customers. Spectrum said they plan to appeal and argued, “The law in Texas and the facts presented at trial clearly show this crime was not foreseeable.”
DALLAS, TX
Axios Dallas

3 private pools to rent in Dallas starting at $45 an hour

Escape the summer heat by renting out a swimming spot through the pool-sharing site, Swimply.How it works: The site is like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.Swimply had just gotten off the ground at the start of the pandemic. This summer, the company is making a big push in Texas.Details: Swimply doesn't require hosts to provide bathrooms — but says most of them do.The company offers liability and property damage protection, but recommends hosts "obtain appropriate insurance."Here are three swimming spots for rent in Dallas:1. Resort-style retreatKick back at this luxe pool...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Free Event in Dallas Provides Family Fun, Household Goods

A free, family-friendly event is coming to Dallas on Saturday, June 25. It’s called Turn UP at the Dallas Public Library event with the Dallas City of Learning. It’s a day of free summer learning activities the entire family will enjoy. Kids will be able to explore arts and crafts, dance, STEM, music and more.
DALLAS, TX
Thrillist

The 14 Best Places to Watch Fireworks in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend

The time of year is upon us when the lyrics to America’s most patriotic songs come to vivid life. From broad stripes, bright stars, and tiny bombs bursting in air to many-a-rocket’s red glare, it’s not just one Party in the U.S.A., but several throughout North Texas. We’ve already had a few fireworks displays to get us into the spirit this past weekend, but the bulk of the Independence Day celebrations take place this upcoming long weekend. So whether you’re in Dallas, Fort Worth, or one of our many suburbs, you’re close to more than your fair share of exploding nighttime light shows. Or head to the shores of White Rock Lake for one of our favorite spots to view multiple shows in every direction. Read on for 14 thrilling ways to celebrate America with red, white, and blue to spare.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy