FORT LAUDERDALE - A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighter/paramedic is accused of fraud after he reportedly used county paid parking vouchers in a side business. Mario Artze-Ordiales, 33, has been charged with grand theft and scheme to defraud. Artze-Ordiales' side business involved renting personal vehicles through a carsharing service. The cars were parked and picked up at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. According to sheriff's investigators, he provided his customers with prepaid BSFR parking vouchers, available only to employees, so they did not have to pay for parking at the airport.An investigation was launched in January after one of...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO