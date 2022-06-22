Shoppers Love This ‘Flattering’ Cutout Swimsuit With Tummy Control

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Swimsuit season might sound fun to others, but it’s an added source of stress for some of Us . We believe that every body is a summer body — swimsuits are meant for all shapes and sizes! That being said, we know that not every style is flattering on all body types. But we just found the cutest one-piece that will make you feel your most confident on the beach !

Shoppers swear by this top-rated cutout swimsuit with tummy control ! The thick material holds you in while covering up trouble areas, and the scalloped edges provide a feminine trim without digging into your skin. The result? A fabulously flattering swimsuit that is sultry and sophisticated. The best of both worlds!

Make a splash at the pool in this comfy-chic bathing suit from Amazon !

Get the Cupshe Women's Cutout Scallop Trim One-Piece Swimsuit for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

If we had to design our dream bathing suit, it would be this Cupshe Women's Cutout Scallop Trim One-Piece Swimsuit . Sufficient coverage? Check. Classic colors? Check. Tummy control? Check. This swimsuit has it all! From the knotted front to the flirty cutout, the darling details make this one-piece stand out from the rest. And it doesn’t stop there! The scalloped edges look so expensive, while the textured material subtly conceals your stomach. For fans of flexibility, the adjustable straps and removable pads allow you to tailor your fit. Bonus: the Spandex-blend fabric offers enough stretch for pregnant and postpartum mamas. Choose from black, navy blue, green, yellow or burnt orange.

When we say we’ve never seen such rave reviews for a swimsuit, we really mean it. Shoppers are obsessed! So, rather than summarize our findings, here are some of the highlights:

“This is the most flattering one-piece I’ve ever owned . If you’re thinking about buying this suit, just do it.”

“This bathing suit is so flattering and so comfortable, I haven’t felt cute in anything in so long and as soon as I tried this on I actually smiled. I haven’t had a positive thought about my appearance in a long time.”

“I find the scallop detail SO flattering because it does not dig into the skin, leaving a more smooth look. Midsize & mom approve.”

“Wow! This suit is so comfortable, it’s cute, sexy, covers just enough of the bum to feel appropriate. I am super self-conscious in swimsuits after having three kids but I seriously know and feel that I look great in this! I think anyone could wear this and feel confident!”

“Very flattering. After having three children, I need the tummy control, this suit exceeded my expectations! I'm absolutely in love with the fit and the soft texture.”

“Ladies! But the swimsuit! I wanted a one-piece but a sexy one-piece, which as you know are hard to find! I absolutely love this! Sucks everything in and you feel so sexy! ”

Noticing a theme here? This Cupshe cutout one-piece may just be the most flattering swimsuit on the market . Swimsuit season, we’re ready for you!

