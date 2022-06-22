ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian’s Quotes About Her Body Evolution, Diet and More Through the Years

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Kim Kardashian has always been an open book — and her body evolution is no exception .

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum started to get candid about body image after she gave birth to her two eldest kids: North, born in June 2013, and Saint, born in December 2015.

“Having a positive self-image has always been important to me because it affects so many aspects of my life: My work, my relationship with my husband and my life as a mom,” Kardashian wrote on her blog in 2016. “[After had North], I was nervous about whether I’d be able to get back to anywhere near my pre-pregnancy weight and feel confident again.”

The Skims designer revealed she gained an average of 65 pounds during her pregnancies.

“I was motivated, but it was tough!” she continued about getting back in shape. “It isn’t easy to just bounce back. I was so jealous of women who had these cute little baby bellies and would gain 25 pounds — and then, a few weeks after giving birth, somehow look exactly like they did before they were pregnant. … That’s not me.”

Kardashian turned to the Atkins diet at the time. She went on to welcome two more kids — Chicago in January 2018 and Psalm in May 2019 — with then-husband Kanye West via surrogate.

“Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong," Kardashian, who suffered from preeclampsia during her two pregnancies, told Entertainment Tonight about surrogacy in 2018. “I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control. And, you know, obviously, you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still … knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it's hard for me. So it's definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area."

That same year, Kardashian told E! that she was 116 pounds. In 2019, however, she noted that she goes through ups and downs on her fitness and diet journey . She subsequently switched to a mostly plant-based diet.

Kardashian offered new insight into her body evolution in May 2022 when she dropped 16 pounds to wear Marilyn Monroe’s vintage “Happy Birthday” dress to the Met Gala .

“It didn’t fit! So I looked at them and I said: ‘Give me, like, three weeks,’” she said on the red carpet. “It was such a challenge, it was like a role. I was determined, I was determined to fit in it.”

During an interview with Vogue , Kardashian explained, “It was this or nothing. [In the weeks leading up to the Met Gala], I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”

Scroll through for more, including how she dropped an additional five pounds after the Met:

